Genre-Shifting Troubadour Christian French Urges Everyone to Enjoy the "time of our lives" On New Single

time of our lives cover art

'bright side of the moon part 2' Spring 2020 Tour Launches in February

LOS ANGELES, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of a breakthrough 2019 and over 100 MILLION collective streams under his belt, rising alternative pop maverick Christian French kicks off 2020 with a brand new single and music video entitled “time of our lives.”

Available on all digital platforms via Disruptor Records HERE: https://orcd.co/timeofourlives

The track showcases another side of the artist and brings an edge to modern pop all at once. Frequent collaborator Dru Decaro cranks out a hummable guitar riff over Imad Royal production highlighted by heavy drums and synth echoes. Above this airy backdrop, Christian croons confessional verses before a hypnotic and hashtaggable hook.On the chorus, he asks, “Where is this going? Don’t be so quick to pack up and quit on the time of our lives.”

Once again, he delivers a deep, diverse, and dynamic anthem.

“In ‘time of our lives,’ I wanted to portray an anthemic call-to-action,” says Christian. “It’s about taking back your freedom to really live—rather than going through the motions to get through the day like so many of us have fallen into. I think the intent of the lyrics along with the unique production style achieves the type of energy that makes you want to take your life back.”

The music video that exact spirit. In the cinematic clip, Christian leaves home on what seems like a typical morning, and instead embarks on a soul-searching journey from a bustling, yet predictable cityscape to a vast, remote desert.

Watch it HERE: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwEDsEYEibk

“It’s meant to show the contrast of a life full of freedom, awareness, and optimism versus a life with no hope of change that revolves around the same things every day,” Christian elaborates. “In the desert, the character is running, dancing, and feeling like himself. It symbolizes the endless possibilities life has to offer. The scene in the house takes on a more solemn tone where he’s slumped on a couch, bored, and tired. Overall, the video is meant to inspire finding purpose and excitement in your own life—to continuously grow and try new things rather than get comfortable, give up, and go through the motions.”



Next up, Christian returns to the road on the ‘bright side of the moon tour part 2’ for Spring 2020. With his boy-next-door charm and uplifting lyrics, he’ll bring an energetic and dynamic set to 14 new markets. Fans can expect to hear standout singles like: groovy “head first” (11 MILLION worldwide streams), chilled-out “breaking all the rules”, and light-hearted “bright side of the moon”, and plenty more from his catalog of alt-pop gems.

Tickets are on-sale NOW: christianfrenchtour.com

Get ready for more music soon!

"time of our lives"



