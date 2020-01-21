Marston Webb International and Bruno & Associati

To Promote Trade and Investment Initiatives In Italy and The United States

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marston Webb International, a leading PR, Investor and Media Relations agency based in New York, has formed a working agreement with Bruno & Associati, an acclaimed Italian law firm headquartered in Milan. They will combine resources to assist companies increase bilateral business and investment in both countries.Bernardo Bruno, the principle of Bruno & Associati, was named Italy’s Best Corporate Lawyer of 2019 by Borsa Italiana. The award, one of the most coveted titles given to an Italian attorney, was in recognition of his work in simplifying complex regulations found in Italian law, making it easier for companies to do business in Italy.Marston Webb President, Victor Webb, said the two firms working together at this time made a great deal of sense. “By adding our international marketing, investor relations and media expertise, together with Bernardo Bruno’s advanced legal services, we can offer an array of integrated services to companies setting up representation, mergers, joint ventures and direct investment in Italy and the Unites States.”“We invite companies interested in increasing their U.S./Italian business to contact us in Milan and New York.”###For further information about U.S. and Italian trade, investor and media related services, please contact Victor Webb at 917-887-0418 or e-mail Marwebint@cs.com or visit our agency’s website which is www.marstonwebb.com Contact:Victor Webb Bernardo BrunoMarston Webb International Bruno & AssociatiT: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418 T: (011 39347) 433-8007e-mail: marwebint@cs.com e-mail: b.bruno@brunoassociati.it



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.