Alltemp, Inc. (OTC: LTMP) to Conduct Special Presentation at The Union League Club in New York

Will Address Potential Strategic Partners on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alltemp, Inc. (OTCPK: LTMP), a manufacturer of proprietary, environment-friendly refrigerants designed to deliver significant energy and financial savings, has announced that it will make a special one hour presentation to an invitation only group of potential investors and strategic partners at 1:00 pm EST tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at The Union League Club in New York City. This event, as well as additional meetings in New York, is being organized by Marston Webb International, a leading PR agency managing all aspects of public and investor relations along with market awareness programs.Alltemp CEO Bill Lopshire, Anil Kakani representing Alltemp’s India JV partner, and Executive VP Heath Patton will conduct the presentation. Onstream Media will provide access to view a webinar version to interested parties.CEO Lopshire stated, “We are absolutely thrilled where we are positioned today and never more excited. Now that our upgraded manufacturing facility is completed, we are now ready to take the company from R&D to high volume, commercial production.” Lopshire added, “At Alltemp, we are committed to deliver high quality, low GWP refrigerants that will save users at least 20% in energy costs simply through use. Our time has come.”About Alltemp, Inc.Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemprefrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.Media:Victor WebbMarston Webb InternationalT: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418Email: marwebint@cs.com24/7 Market NewsBen Hansel - Media(720) 288-8495Ben.Hansel@247marketnews.comCorporate Contact:Alltemp, Inc.Heath Patton(855) 687-4867 ext. 714Heath.Patton@alltempsolutions.com



