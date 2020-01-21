National Center for Performance Health CEO Selected to Host Panel Discussion at 2020 NCAA Annual Convention

NCPH CEO/Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Rahul Mehra, selected to host panel discussion at 2020 NCAA Convention on "Building Trust Between Coaches and Athletes".

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Center for Performance Health announced today that its CEO and Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Rahul Mehra, has been selected to host a panel discussion at the 2020 NCAA Annual Convention on “Building Trust Between Coaches and Athletes.” The convention will be held between January 22, 2020 and January 25, 2020 in Anaheim, CA. The NCAA Convention is held annually in January and brings more than 3,000 attendees to the four-day event to learn about issues that impact college sports, chart the course for the NCAA’s three divisions and celebrate the successes of student-athletes.

The NCAA is hosting this panel as result of Legislation approved in August of 2019 requiring institutions to make mental health services/resources available to student athletes. Dr. Mehra was invited to host the panel because of his innovative work at Limestone College in Gaffney, SC.

Dr. Mehra is a recognized expert on the topic of mental health for youth, collegiate, and professional athletes, the effects of concussion on mental well-being, and the need to destigmatize the topic of mental health across athletics. Dr. Mehra and the National Center for Performance Health has worked with a number of teams and individuals within the NFL, NFL Players Association, Major League Baseball, XFL, United Soccer League, and the NCAA.

“I am very excited to host the panel at the NCAA convention,” said Rahul Mehra M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health. “Student athletes are under a great deal of pressure to perform on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Making mental health services readily available should be one of the highest priorities for colleges and universities.”

About National Center for Performance Health:

The National Center for Performance Health is a unique organization designed with one goal in mind – to help you become your best. Our dedicated team is headquartered in Tampa, FL and led by Rahul Mehra, M.D. Our services are never out of reach with our professional network of over 10,000 providers, physicians, and psychologists throughout the world. All our coaches are highly qualified and hold advanced degrees in the behavioral health field with at least two years of relevant clinical experience. We use advanced medical research and technology to achieve proven results. If you’ve ever thought about taking your game to the next level - we can help.



