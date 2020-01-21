NAKIVO Releases v9.1 with Native Backup to Tape and Extended Platform Coverage

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.1 is introducing Native Backup to Tape, Physical Linux Server Backup and Physical Workstation Backup features.

SPARKS, NEVADA, US, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting virtualized and cloud environments, announced today the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication 9.1.The exciting new features extend the solution’s platform coverage and include the following:Native Backup to TapeTape backup remains one of the most reliable and cost-effective means for long-term data retention to this day. NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.1 provides a complete tape management solution and supports LTO 3 and later tape libraries, standalone tape drives, and AWS VTL. NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.1 offers enterprise-grade tape backup features, including tape device management, tape cartridge management, and tape backup management. This means that customers can track all tape cartridges, their location, contents, and status. Customers can also browse, search and filter all tape backups, see what cartridges should be used to restore a machine to a particular point in time, etc.Physical Linux Server BackupNAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.1 can now back up Linux-based servers. This feature extends the solution’s platform coverage which already includes support for virtual (VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV), physical (Windows Server) and cloud (AWS EC2) servers.NAKIVO Backup & Replication leverages a proprietary change tracking technology to perform incremental backups of Linux-based servers, improving backup performance and lowering storage space requirements. Customers can instantly recover files, folders, and application objects directly from compressed and deduplicated backups. Additionally, NAKIVO Backup & Replication allows for recovering physical Linux Server machines to VMware and Hyper-V VMs.Physical Workstation BackupNAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.1 can now back up physical Windows workstations. Backups are incremental and can be automatically compressed and deduplicated. Customers can instantly recover files and folders from workstation backups in addition to restoring workstations to VMware and Hyper-V VMs.Instant VerificationNAKIVO Backup & Replication 9.1 boasts of an updated version of backup and replica verification. The Instant Verification feature can instantly recover a VM from its backup or boot a VM replica with networking turned off and then check the OS heartbeat via VMware Tools or Hyper-V Integration Services. With the instant verification feature, customers can ensure that their backups and replicas can be successfully recovered.“NAKIVO Backup & Replication v9.1 goes a step further in protecting business-critical data and applications,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “Our customers can now protect their virtual, physical, and cloud environments with a single product while improving reliability and extending recovery options.”RESOURCESTrial Download: www.nakivo.com/resources/download/trial-download/ Datasheet: www.nakivo.com/res/files/v9.1_datasheet_EN.pdf Success Stories: www.nakivo.com/customers/success-stories/ ABOUT NAKIVOWinner of a "Best of VMworld 2018" and the Gold Award for Data Protection, NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to developing the ultimate VM backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 97.3% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 12,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO delivers an unprecedented level of protection for physical, virtual, and cloud environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO protects data for major multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, and China Airlines, in addition to working with over 4,100 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide.



