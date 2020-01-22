Glassbox Chosen by Viva Air Group to Optimize Digital Customer Experience

Viva Air Group

Glassbox expands its presence in LATAM and consolidates its leading role in the airline industry after announcing it has been selected by Viva Air Group.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Customer Experience Orchestration solution, announced it has been appointed by Viva Air Group, the leading low-cost airline in the region, to take their Digital Customer Experiences to new heights.

“We are planning to substantially scale-up the business in the next five years, from expanding our fleet and destinations served to offering our customers a flawless digital experience. Simply by recording several web sessions in our real environment, Glassbox allowed us to see exactly what each error costs us in terms of missed revenue, and that alone was worth the move. We also tried Glassbox well-known funnel functionality and it’s as easy and useful as it’s recognized to be. Glassbox has significantly increased our website conversion rates, it has dramatically reduced the number of issues and errors on our site but most importantly it has enabled us to give our customers an even better service”, said Lisa Mota Pinto CCO at Viva Air.

“Viva Air is a young and vibrant airline, truly committed to becoming the leading low-cost airline in the region and we are thrilled to help them achieving their ambitions”, explained Gaby Koren, General Manager – Americas, at Glassbox. “The process was extremely quick as we focused on our Cashbox functionality, which empowers enterprises to quantify the exact impact that each issue has on revenue, to quickly address them and to optimize customer experience”.

Glassbox has completed the full-scale web deployment in record time and it’s delivering previously un-tapped insights to cross-functional teams at Viva Air.

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals.

About Viva Air:

Viva Air is a pioneer group of low-cost carriers in South America, created by Irelandia Aviation, a leading low-cost airline. Viva Air, operates in Colombia and Peru, is one of the fastest growing LCCs in the region. Transporting as a Group more than 6 million passengers this 2019, we currently operate 26 destinations in three markets: 13 in Colombia, 12 in Peru and 1 in the United States. We operate more than 3,100 flights per month and around 40,600 flights a year. With a fleet of 22 aircraft, the number of destinations will keep growing over the coming years thanks to our investment in 50 new A320 aircrafts.



