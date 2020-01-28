Brian D. Anderson's The Bard's Blade Released Worldwide

The Fantasy World Buzzes With Excitement Over Highly Praised New Fantasy Adventure

The Bard’s Blade delivers modern fantasy at its finest.” — Fantasy Book Review

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful nine year career as an independent, Tor Books has released Brian D. Anderson’s traditional debut novel, The Bard’s Blade. This is the first of three books in the Sorcerer’s Song series, and if early reviews are any indication, it promises to be a book fans of the fantasy genre will be clamoring for.Already wildly popular for his indie series The Godling Chronicles and Dragonvein, Anderson has taken the next quantum leap forward with the creation of a new world filled with magic, mayhem, assassins, con-men, love, loss, and of course thrills and adventure. When asked why he decided to go traditional, he said: “I simply couldn’t pass up the chance to be a part of the Tor legacy. The experience has been every bit as wonderful as I’d hoped it would be.”Anderson will be packing up on his Harley in April and heading out to visit bookstores across the U.S., signing copies and teaching workshops along the way. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Anderson. “I can’t wait to meet fans, make new friends, and see the cities and towns that make this country so uniquely special.”



