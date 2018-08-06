Tor inks six-figure deal with indie author Brian D. Anderson
Tor Books/Fuse Literary
"I'm extremely excited to be working with Tor," said Anderson in a recent interview. "Their books and authors have been a staple of fantasy since I was a teen. I'm honored to become a part of that legacy."
Anderson is the author of the popular series The Godling Chronicles and Dragonvein and was the first indie author in history to sign a six-figure audio-rights-only deal for his series, The Vale. With Tor he is taking his career to the next level with an exciting new epic fantasy trilogy, The Sorcerer's Song. The first book, The Bard's Blade, is scheduled for an early 2020 release.
"I read The Bard's Blade in one sitting and was yelling at my iPad by the end. I can't wait for readers to meet these characters and get swept away too," said Lindsey Hall, Anderson’s editor at Tor.
Anderson’s literary agent is excited about this new stage of his fast-growing career.
“It’s always tricky to transition a bestselling indie author to a traditional publishing market, but I was impressed with Tor’s commitment to help him build his hybrid career with them, as well as Brian’s ability to work hard to give them the kind of books they sell well,” said Fuse Literary founding partner Laurie McLean. “He plans to continue to indie publish some series while publishing others traditionally. This is an exciting challenge for all of us.”
ABOUT BRIAN D. ANDERSON
During more than a decade trying to break into the music business while holding down day jobs, to relieve stress Anderson would sit at his computer and write short stories. He had always possessed a flare for writing, but had never considered it as a way to make a living. This changed when his son came to him, excited as only a seven-year-old can be, and told his father the idea he had for a story. This was the moment everything changed. What his son told him became the foundation for an entire career. And the beginning of The Godling Chronicles.
Since then, he has sold more than 500,000 books worldwide. His second series, Dragonvein, was a top five finalist on Audible for Fantasy Book of the Year in 2015. He was the first indie author in history to receive a six-figure audio-rights-only deal and most recently signed a six-figure deal with TOR for a new trilogy, The Sorcerer’s Song. Currently he resides in Fairhope, Alabama with his wife and son.
ABOUT TOR BOOKS
Tor Books is North America’s largest publisher of science fiction and fantasy. Winner of the Locus Award for best SF publisher 20 years in a row, Tor is home to internationally bestselling authors including Brandon Sanderson, John Scalzi, V. E. Schwab, Cixin Liu, and many more, as well as the publisher of classics like Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time and Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game. For more information, go to http://TorForgeBlog.com.
ABOUT FUSE LITERARY
Fuse Literary is creating the literary agency of the future, blending the knowledge and skills of traditional book publishing with the brash new opportunities engendered by digital publishing, self-publishing, ebooks, social media, and technology. The company has agents in California, New York, Texas, North Dakota, and Vancouver. Founding partners Laurie McLean and Gordon Warnock are joined by agents Connor Goldsmith, Margaret Bail, Emily Keyes, Michelle Richter, Tricia Skinner and Carlisle Webber, in-house publicist Estelle Hallick, agency scout Jen Karsbaek and a variety of interns and assistants. For more, visit http://fuseliterary.com or follow us on Twitter @FuseLiterary.
For more information contact:
Laurie McLean, laurie@fuseliterary.com
Brian D. Anderson, thegodlingchronicles@gmail.com
Lindsey Hall, lindsey.hall@Tor.com
Laurie McLean
Fuse Literary
650-922-0914
email us here