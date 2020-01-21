Rod Carlson Named as Interim CEO at Living Well Disability Services

Rod Carlson named Interim CEO & President

Previously serving as COO, Rod Carlson appointed interim CEO and president after over 30 years with Living Well Disability Services

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of Living Well Disability Services, a leader in providing exceptional services for people impacted by disabilities, has appointed Rod Carlson to serve as Interim President and CEO following President and CEO Julie Manworren’s resignation. The Board has begun the search process for the next President and CEO of the organization. Carlson began serving as Interim President and CEO on January 16, 2020.Carlson has more than 34 years of experience supporting people with disabilities, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Living Well Disability Services. He is fiercely committed to advocating for the needs of the people we support. He brings valued experience from his work with several organizations working for disability rights, including as an ARRM board member, ALTAIR liaison, and ANCOR State Representative. Rod’s leadership during this transition will be focused and bring a fresh perspective.Board Chair, Melissa Bayne said, “During Rod’s 34 years with Living Well Disability Services, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the organization and a passion and commitment for the people it supports. We are confident Rod will ensure Living Well continues to provide exceptional services during this leadership transition.”Bayne added, “Rod knows this business inside and out. He has worked closely with all teams across Living Well to execute its mission and plan. Rod’s experience positions him well to lead the organization through this transition.”About Living Well Disability ServicesLiving Well Disability Services delivers exceptional services that transform the lives of people impacted by intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Founded as Dakota’s Children in 1972 by parents, volunteers and community partners in West St. Paul, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization provides residential and customized services to people in their own home, their family’s home or in one of our 34 group homes throughout the 10-county region. We offer a broad spectrum of services to people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, autism, and brain injury. Innovation in services, accessibility, wellness and technology help people pursue their goals and live as independently as possible. More information is available at livingwell.org.



