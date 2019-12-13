Julie Manworren to Leave President and CEO Position at Living Well Disability Services

Julie Manworren Living Well Disability Services' Logo

The Board of Directors will initiate an immediate search for her successor and appoint an interim CEO

Julie’s dynamic leadership, passion & commitment have ensured Living Well provides exceptional support services to people with intellectual & developmental disabilities in the Twin Cities metro.” — Melissa Bayne, Board Chair

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact:Kate Eifrig 651.242.5125Kate.Eifrig@ livingwell.org (For Immediate Release)Julie Manworren to Leave President and CEO Position at Living Well Disability ServicesLiving Well Disability Services, a leader in providing exceptional services for people impacted by disabilities, announced today that President and CEO, Julie Manworren will resign from her position in January 2020 to become the CEO of Volunteers of America Minnesota & Wisconsin.The Board of Directors will initiate an immediate search for her successor and appoint an interim CEO.Since 2012, Manworren has served as President and CEO of Living Well Disability Services, Mendota Heights, MN, a $22 million disabilities services organization. She undertook an energetic and innovative agenda to lead a staff of 550 to deliver exceptional services that transform the lives of people impacted by disabilities. Along the way she strengthened the mission and vision of the organization, and built relationships with businesses, community leaders and other partner organizations.“Julie’s dynamic leadership, passion and commitment have ensured Living Well provides exceptional support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex medical needs in the Twin Cities metro area,” said Melissa Bayne, Board Chair. “We are tremendously grateful for Julie’s contributions and look forward to identifying a new leader who will build upon the organization’s strengths.”Manworren shared, “I have treasured my 8 years of leading Living Well Disability Services. The people we serve, their families, the staff who deliver services, and the volunteer board members have generously shared their wisdom and experiences. I am very proud of the exceptional work that we have done together and am confident Living Well will continue to do this important work exceptionally well with new leadership. The services are life saving and support meaningful lives.”Manworren is a recognized leader at the local, state and national level for her work at Living Well Disability Services and in her community engagement with partner agencies and in the public and private sectors. She initiated several innovative programs and services to improve the lives of people impacted by disabilities and their families. Previously she served as Executive Director of Simpson Housing Services, Inc. in Minneapolis, Vice President of Children’s Home Society & Family Services in St. Paul and Chief Operating Officer of Family Services in St. Paul.About Living Well Disability ServicesLiving Well Disability Services delivers exceptional services that transform the lives of people impacted by intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Founded as Dakota’s Children in 1972 by parents, volunteers and community partners in West St. Paul, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization provides residential and customized services to people in their own home, their family’s home or in one of our 33 group homes throughout the 10-county region. We offer a broad spectrum of services to people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, autism, and brain injury. Innovation in services, accessibility, wellness and technology help people pursue their goals and live as independently as possible. More information is available at livingwell.org.



