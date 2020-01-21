Crafter CMS Launches Marketplace

Crafter CMS enterprise customers and open source community members can now benefit from a marketplace of site blueprints and plugins.

Marketplace makes it possible to assemble new digital experiences of all kinds” — Russ Danner, VP of Products, Crafter Software

RESTON, VA, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software, the award-winning provider of innovative web content management software, today announced the launch of the Crafter CMS Marketplace, bringing an array of community-driven plugins to the platform’s growing user base of startups and enterprise companies.

The new Crafter CMS Marketplace features a wide range of high-quality site blueprints already, ranging from enterprise websites, a Gatsby-based blog, live and on-demand video streaming portals, corporate microsites, and headless commerce applications. These blueprints streamline the process of launching new websites and digital experience apps for organizations by taking away much of the startup developer tasks.

“Marketplace makes it possible to assemble new digital experiences of all kinds quicker and easier than ever before, in most cases with no coding at all,” explained Russ Danner, VP of Products at Crafter Software. “Additionally, we've put a lot of thought into how plugins are contributed and maintained. Other CMS plugin communities are rife with incompatibility issues and complicated contribution processes. In contrast, the Crafter CMS Marketplace enforces version control, makes contribution of community-driven open source plugins easy, all while maintaining a high standard of quality and compatibility.”

Along with the plugins currently available, Crafter Software expects its open source community and partner ecosystem to continue developing new blueprints for many common use cases, as well as new and innovative ideas. If enterprises want to develop their own proprietary blueprints, they may also do so as well. “Crafter CMS Enterprise customers will have the ability to create and manage their own private marketplace,” said Mike Vertal, President & CEO of Crafter Software. “It’s a great option for large enterprises, especially multi-nationals, looking to launch a large number of sites and digital apps across their entire organization.”

You can find the latest blueprints and plugins available on the Crafter CMS Marketplace located at https://marketplace.craftercms.org.

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software is on a mission to replace the broken paradigm of traditional content management and to usher in a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences. Our flagship product, Crafter CMS, is amazing for developers, easy for content editors, and fantastic for DevOps. We build our software solutions on the foundation of open source, transparency, robust architecture, high performance, superior quality and outstanding customer support. Available on-premise in the enterprise, SaaS in the cloud, and open source. Learn more at https://craftersoftware.com and https://craftercms.org.



