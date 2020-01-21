Sports Brand Slinger Bag (OTC: $SLBG) Announces Partnership with World Renowned Tennis Coach Nick Bollettieri

Slinger Bag

Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand has a new partnership with esteemed coach Nick Bollettieri as he joins the brand in the role of Head Coach.

Maryland, MD, January 21, 2020 (Investorideas.com Newswire) - Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG) a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, announces a new partnership with esteemed coach Nick Bollettieri as he joins the brand in the role of Head Coach. One of the most successful coaches in tennis history, Bollettieri is a pioneer of the sport having coached and nurtured the talents of ten former world number one players across his 60 years in the industry, including Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Monica Seles and Serena Williams. In 2014 he was also inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.Bollettieri joins the company in a three-year deal, bringing an unrivalled knowledge of tennis whilst sharing Slinger’s dedication to helping players improve their game. In his new role, he will be a major contributor to the ‘Coaches Corner’ section of slingerbag.com providing insights into practice drills using Slinger, coaching and match tips and general tennis education articles.The Slinger Bag is the highly versatile and portable ball launcher for tennis players around the world. It is perfect for enjoyable on or off court practice virtually anywhere and is a game-changer for those who are short of a playing partner. In 2014 he was also inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Bollettieri joins the company in a three-year deal, bringing an unrivalled knowledge of tennis whilst sharing Slinger's dedication to helping players improve their game. In his new role, he will be a major contributor to the 'Coaches Corner' section of slingerbag.com providing insights into practice drills using Slinger, coaching and match tips and general tennis education articles. 