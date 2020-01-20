NJDOL Assistant Commissioner Visits ACI Medical & Dental School

Hugh Bailey of the New Jersey Department of Labor visited ACI Medical & Dental School to discuss their student outcomes and employment opportunities.

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, January 13th, Advantage Career Institute Medical & Dental School received a visit from Hugh Bailey, Assistant Commissioner for Workforce Development in the New Jersey Department of Labor (NJDOL) and Kerri Gatling, Chief of the New Jersey Industry Partnerships for the NJDOL.As Assistant Commissioner for Workforce Development, Hugh Bailey manages initiatives designed to connect businesses with highly skilled workers while creating a career pathway for all New Jerseyans. Some of the many programs Mr. Bailey oversees at the NJDOL include apprenticeship, customized training and literacy, adult and youth employment grants, and work-based learning that engages employers.Mr. Bailey was interested in visiting ACI Medical & Dental School because of their impressive student outcomes in their medical assistant dental assistant , and medical and dental administrative assistant programs as well as student employment opportunities.In 2017, the State of New Jersey launched the 65 by ‘25 initiative, with the goal of making sure 65% of New Jersey’s workers have some level of education or training beyond high school by 2025. This initiative is led by the New Jersey Department of Labor, Department of Education, and Office of the Secretary of Higher Education to help meet the demand for a skilled labor workforce equipped with high-quality, industry-valued, post-secondary credentials.ACI Medical & Dental School is proud to be contributing to this initiative with a 92% graduation rate and 84% employment rate.During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Bailey addressed the students and shared his focus to assist the citizens of New Jersey with identifying in demand career paths while working with employers and their staffing needs. In addition to “how” he does his job, he also shared his personal experiences as to “why” he has the passion to do this. He shared that he grew up in a family that believes that everyone should go to work, and he wants to continue to work towards solutions so that all New Jersey citizens have the opportunity to work and make a living.The Assistant Commissioner asked the students to share some of their personal experiences as to why they decided to go back to school. As a follow up question, Kerri Gatling asked the students what made ACI Medical & Dental School stand out from other schools.Here are some of the students’ responses:“I chose ACI Medical & Dental School because I’m an older student with experience in the field, but I lacked the credentials that are necessary as a Medical Administrative professional.”“I’m a college graduate, and I chose ACI Medical & Dental School because they really care about our success in the medical field, especially with their career services component which I didn’t receive in college.”“This school has changed my life. I was really down in the dumps and knew I had to do something to get myself in the medical field, which is something I always dreamed about doing. This school makes me want to further my education and go on to nursing school. By attending ACI Medical & Dental School, it gave me the confidence to know I can be successful.”“I love this school and its staff, and I am so thankful to the NJDOL for this program. I have gained meaningful employment again. I love my job and the people I am working with. Forever grateful for this opportunity.”“The absolute best school! You gain knowledge, professionalism, and endless support. Forever grateful to ACI.”



