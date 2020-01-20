Prominent artists at the vernissage of the exhibition of MAMAG Modern Art Museum

Artists Tanja Playner and Monica Jimeno Tanja Playner near artwork "Worldcommunication" Curator Heinz Playner presents art of Jeannette Canale

AUSTRIA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visitors of the vernissage of the exhibition "Art trip from Picasso to the present day", organized by MAMAG Modern Art Museum and MOCAMAG Museum in castle Hubertendorf , showed great interest.In addition to the works of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Mel Ramos, the works of art by contemporary artists can also be seen.Well-known artists were present in person on January 18. Artist Monica Jimeno, who was born in Spain like Picasso, showed her expressive works of art from the series "my trip from impressionism to modernism". Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol but also Henri Matisse influenced Monica Jimeno in her art. In Spain, some celebrities like footballer Alvaro Negredo, Roberto Soldado or actor Sebastian Rulli have portraits painted by Monica Jimeno. Now her works can also be seen in Austria in the exhibition of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum.The well-known pop artist Tanja Playner also spoke about her works and the topics that are currently on her mind."I am shaken by the circumstances in Australia. It has moved me to say a few words as an artist in the form of a work of art. It is important to keep a balance between human activities and nature. We are all children of this planet, whether Animals or people. That's why I painted two mothers: a pregnant woman and a koala with her baby. The title of the artwork is "Mothers and children of this planet". Tanja Playner is also very intensely concerned with social media. "The Theme Hate in the Network affects a lot today. With my new work of art "World Communication" I am trying to point out to people that it is important to convert the negative into the positive on the net and to spread love instead of hate. "- says Tanja Playner. Consumer products also came into play again in the new works by Tanja Playner. The native Russian serves caviar as a delicacy of life in an artwork: "For me, every egg in the caviar is an experience, an feeling, a moment of life. This also influences the taste, in this sense also the attitude towards life. If we store a lot of positive moments in ourselves, it will taste like caviar and if we only see the negative, it will just be disgusting. It is the same in life "- says the pop art artist.In addition to Banksy, Tanja Playner is one of the few living artists who have shown their art at the Musee du Louvre Paris and who were present with their performance during the La Biennale in Venezia 2019. Her works of art have been shown alongside numerous exhibitions in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Oxford, Dubai and Tokyo at the Biennale in Cannes and Basel. Ernst Piech also owns art by Tanja Playner and dedicated a large solo exhibition in his museum in 2016.For the first time in Austria are works of art by Colombian-born and Australia lived artist Sergio Arcos, such as Armen Sarvazyan from the USA, Jeannette Canale from Chile, Sinikka Elfving from Norway, Yitzhak Weissman from Israel. The exhibition also features sculptures by the artist Pari Ravan, who was born in Iran and lives in southern France.more info: www.mamag-museum.com



