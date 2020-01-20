Top new speakers and sponsors join the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 Conference line-up

Defence Logisitcs Central and Eastern Europe 2020

SMi Reports: The agenda has been updated with new speakers and sponsors for the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Budapest, this March

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading military logisticians will be attending SMi Group’s Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference, in Budapest on the 3rd-4th March 2020 to discuss new trends, crucial developments, and the strategies modern Armed Forces are increasingly pursuing for optimal logistics efficiency.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £100 will expire on January 31st at midnight: http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/einpr5 SMi Group are pleased to announce that Continest, US Cargo Systems, and Western Global have joined the sponsor line-up, as well as Crowley Maritime Corporation upgrading to Gold Sponsor for this year’s event.In addition, the conference has recently added two new speakers to its line-up: Mr Stephen M. Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Soldier Center, US Army Futures Command and Colonel Tomasz Polus, Deputy Director, MLCC.The two-day agenda includes an unrivalled expert speaker line up of senior military and industry personnel, at the heart of logistics operations and supply from the:BR International Consulting Services GmbH, Bullet ID Corporation, Continest Technologies PLC, Crowley Government Services, Czech Armed Forces, German Armed Forces Logistics Command, GOFA Gocher Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Hungarian Military Logistics Association, Lithuanian Armed Forces, MLCC, NATO, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Armed Forces, STV GROUP, Thielmann WEW GmbH, U.S. Army Europe, UK MoD, US Army Futures Command, US Cargo Systems, US DoD, World Fuel Services Europe Limited, plus many more.The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/einpr5 Moving to Budapest for the first time with the full support of the Hungarian Defence Forces, Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe will provide an unparalleled opportunity for delegates to engage and network with key figures and decision makers from 9+ different nations and agencies.Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe3rd-4th March 2020Budapest, HungaryGold Sponsor: BR International Consulting Services & Crowley Maritime CorporationSponsors & Exhibitors: Bullet ID Corporation, Continest, GOFA, KH Inc, U.S. Cargo Systems, Western Global, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



