John Russell, Senior Director for Strategy and Planning at Ofwat to give keynote address at Smart Water Systems 2020

Ofwat Speaker to Discuss Collaboration & Innovation at 2020 Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month, Ofwat released their new document “Time to act, now: driving transformational innovation in the sector” which focuses on how important innovation and collaboration are two of the key factors for success for the water industry. To encourage this, there will be further funding over the next 5 years through a number of competitions for cross collaboration between water companies and the whole value chain.John Russell, Senior Director for Strategy and Planning at Ofwat, will be speaking at the 9th annual Smart Water Systems conference, which will convene in London on the 20th-21st April 2020. John will be presenting a keynote address titled “Ofwat’s emerging strategy: Driving transformational innovation in the sector,” where he will discuss regulation as an enabler for innovation, utilising innovation to address challenges and focus on the major obstacles industry wide for innovation.For the full agenda and speaker line-up visit the website.Following on from John’s session and carrying on with the theme of Collaboration, Rose Jolly from Severn Trent will highlight how the collaboration of pioneering water companies can take the lead in the World Water Innovation Fund to drive innovation for future generations. Furthermore, David Elliott from Wessex Water will round off the morning on Day One with a case study on how his organisation is using collaboration to improve efficiency.Smart Water Systems 2020 will provide updates on current projects through case studies from water utility companies such as Anglian Water, De Watergroep, SES Water, DWR Cymru Welsh Water, Thames Water and more, and will highlight the methods water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded.Smart Water Systems 202020 – 21 April 2020London, UKSponsored by: Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | Gutermann | ADVIZZOFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk--END—



