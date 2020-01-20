Your Home Sold Guaranteed CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma Wins SB100 Award in the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards

Rudy Lira Kusuma founder and CEO of Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed continues to win acclaim for distinguished and innovative business practices leading to remarkable, consistent success.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California is certainly a competitive real estate market. One realty firm which has stepped ahead of the pack and stayed there has been Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. Most have credited this success with both the innovative systems put in place by and the exceptional ethical approach of CEO and founder of the company Rudy Lira Kusuma. This has been recognized many times over the last year. The latest exciting announcement has been the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards granting Rudy the SB100 Award, a remarkable achievement that he and the whole Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team are beyond excited about.

“We all know this is a difficult award to qualify for and win,” commented an always passionate Rudy. “I feel very blessed and can guarantee we will continue to make real estate dreams come true here in L.A. for our clients while also seeing our team prosper in ways we can all take pride in.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty both sells and buys home and commercial properties in the greater Los Angeles area. They are always excited to help clients new and old, and are just an online message or phone call away.

For more information be sure to visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedInc.com or call 626-789-0159.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.