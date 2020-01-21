2020 Bend Brewfest Now Accepting Brewery Participant Applications

Annual Bend, Oregon beer festival scheduled for August 13-15; applications for brewery participation open on February 1

We've worked hard to create a festival that both breweries and patrons look forward to each year and we are thrilled at the enthusiasm everyone shows when it's brewfest time.” — Marney Smith

BEND, OR, USA, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Bend Brewfest is now accepting brewery applications for participation in its 2020 event, being held August 13-15 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater . Each summer, more than 70 breweries share their unique creations with over 40,000 patrons from around the region. The brewery application process begins on February 1 and closes on February 22; breweries that are interested in participating in the event should visit the Bend Brewfest website where they can find an application to submit for consideration.“We’ve worked hard to create a festival that both breweries and patrons look forward to each year and we are thrilled at the enthusiasm everyone shows when it’s brewfest time,” said Marney Smith, director of the festival. “Part of the festival’s popularity is displayed by the large number of brewery applications we receive, and we wish we could accept them all. However, our final lineup will hold a maximum of 70 to 75 breweries and we will announce the participants in early March on our website.”Last year’s event served up over 200 craft beverages, raising more than $15,000 for charity. The money was divided equally among our four local nonprofit beneficiaries to help them achieve their respective missions:Bend Fire Department’s Community Assistance Program - identify crisis within our community and provide timely solutions with purpose and compassion.Deschutes River Conservancy – to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes Basin.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon – to provide mentoring programs for area youth.NeighborImpact – to help families access skills for success, family services, financial assistance, food, housing, heat and energy assistance.Founded in 2002, the Bend Brewfest has raised close to $100,000 dollars for charity since its inception. Each year festival visitors can taste both incredibly rare and popular beers from nano-breweries to some of the most highly recognized craft breweries in the region, in addition to hand-crafted ciders and wine. Bend Brewfest has become known as an event where brewers showcase their specialty, hard-to-find brews on the festival’s X-Taps, and 2020 promises more of the same rare beers not available in stores or restaurants.For more information, visit www.bendbrewfest.com About the Les Schwab AmphitheaterThe Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon’s premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a remarkable Central Oregonian, Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August and other community events. www.bendconcerts.com About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



