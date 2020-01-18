Youth Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh conducts #CoachOnCampus signature workshop for students at DAVIET, Jalandhar

Dr Manoj Kumar, Mr. Sushil Prashar and other faculty members welcoming Mr. Simerjeet Singh Principal DAVIET Dr. Manoj Kumar with Motivational Speaker Simerjeet Singh

JALANDHAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, January 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globally acclaimed motivational speaker Simerjeet Singh conducted the #CoachOnCampus signature workshop for students at the DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) Jalandhar this Thursday. The workshop was themed on breaking through self limiting beliefs and achieving your highest potential.Simerjeet Singh has been one of the first among his peers to bring the live Q&A format of #CoachOnCampus into the corridors of colleges, schools and universities. Through this series of workshops, Simerjeet Singh aims to answer questions about a variety of topics posed by students and youth in educational institutions. Majorly a student-driven exercise, #CoachOnCampus starts with a 20 minute kick-off session by Simerjeet and then gets into the Q&A format.DAVIET students’ queries ranged from topics like “why youngsters move abroad” to “how to handle criticism as a leader” to “how to encourage youth to choose politics as a profession” and other subjects that impact their lives.Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal of DAVIET, Jalandhar, and an eminent speaker-influencer himself, shared, “This was not just a talk, but a great value add for our young students, who got an opportunity for candid expression of thoughts, queries and doubts about life, career and other important subjects.” Like DAVIET, a number of schools, universities and campuses have collaborated with Simerjeet Singh as part of this program and students are benefiting greatly from the format.Simerjeet expressed his intention of giving back to the community through these workshops. “I want to offer our youth the comfort of talking to a coach and mentor, to find answers to questions that constantly bother them. The intention is to reach students far and wide, therefore we are publishing these workshops online.”Institutes can enroll themselves in the program by writing to Simerjeet at info@simerjeetsingh.comAbout Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems Simerjeet Singh is a motivational speaker and life coach based out of India. Simerjeet Singh operates under Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has traveled extensively across the globe for assignments as motivational speaker, keynote speaker, youth coach, parental coach and an impactful influencer. His clients span across India, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the USA and the UK. He creates keynote speeches, hands-on workshops and a variety of custom programs on topics such as Leadership, Team Building, Innovation, Sales Motivation, Entrepreneurship, Teacher Motivation & Youth Motivation.



