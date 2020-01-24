Six Professionals named as first group to become Certified Product Safety Professionals

Saint Louis University home of product safety management education

Individuals met program criteria set in Saint Louis University Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six product safety professionals from a range of consumer product manufacturers, retailers and a service provider have been the first group to be designated as Certified Product Safety Professionals (CPSP) by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP). The professionals earned the designation by meeting the professional experience criteria, passing an examination, and completing a capstone case study presented to a review panel.

The individuals earning the CPSP designation in 2019 are: Michelle Balliet, Manager of Regulatory Affairs, IP and Claim Support for Crayola; Melissa Cairns, Legal Specialist – Consumer Law, Office of General Counsel, 3M Company, Kristin Cordz, Vice President of Business Development, Market Actives; Shelia Gottschalk, Product Integrity Consultant, Hallmark Cards, Inc.; Kimberly Horne, Senior Director, Global Regulatory Monitoring & Enforcement, Walmart; and Brenda Torres, Brenda Torres, Associate Manager, Development Engineering, SC Johnson.

The program was conceived by Consumer Product Safety Certification Services, an affiliate of SPSP. The academic component was designed by Saint Louis University’s Emerson Leadership Institute (ELI) in cooperation with ADK Information Services LLC, an education and Information company serving the consumer product safety field.

Program content focuses on five areas of knowledge the product safety professional must master in order to be an effective manager: 1) culture within companies, 2) risk assessment and product assurance, 3) regulatory compliance, 4) incident and data management, and 5) product recall design and management. The course features a 2-day workshop on campus at the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University, followed by 3 months of weekly webinars focused on product safety topics.

SPSP will present the professionals their pins and certifications at the annual symposium and training meeting of the International Consumer Product Health & Safety Organization (ICPHSO) being held in Orlando, Florida February 18-21. ICPHSO is a global organization that brings together all the key players in product safety: regulators, manufacturers, retailers, consumers, law firms, consultants, testing and certification laboratories, media, standards setting organizations, trade associations, health educators, academic, researchers, and others to share information and best practices.

Interested individuals wanting to apply for the 2020 program that begins March 11, can request an application through ELI at this link. There is a non-refundable $150 application fee. SPSP current paid members receive a $300 discount towards the program tuition fee. More information about the program is available at the SPSP website.



