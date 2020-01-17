Media Invited to Electric Utility Briefing at USEA

Bringing the transformative power of 900 MHz private broadband to utilities.

Anterix is revolutionizing the modern grid with private 900 MHz spectrum.” — Robert Schwartz, COO, Anterix

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the event of a major blackout, whether from natural phenomena or cyber attack, communications become vital.But many utilities are tied to communications systems that are integrated into their grid operations, and as such would fail along with the rest of the system. Resilience in communications is paramount.On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at the United States Energy Association's headquarters in the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., Robert Schwartz, chief operating officer of Anterix, will explain how the company, using its exclusive broadcast spectrum and proven broadband LTE technology, can provide safe, resilient communications for electric utilities that can survive natural disasters and cyber attack."Anterix is revolutionizing the modern grid with private 900 MHz spectrum," says Schwartz. "We partner with critical infrastructure industries and enterprises through the power of broadband connectivity."Schwartz says Anterix is serving a new, resilient infrastructure that is taking shape as threats and pressures are mounting for the electrical grid.Media welcome:Place: United States Energy AssociationAddress: 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 550, Washington, DCDate: January 22, 2020Time: 10 a.m.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.