HouseMaster Home Inspections in Calgary Celebrates 25th Anniversary

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise company in North America, recognized Calgary franchise owner Richard Golumbia for being with the system as an owner-operator for 25 years at HouseMaster’s annual conference in Boulder, Colorado, this past November.“I am very proud of my achievements and grateful for the support I receive from our community and our franchise family. It has been a tremendous run so far,” Golumbia said. “As the guy who started HouseMaster in Calgary and South Alberta, it has been wonderful to watch the franchise grow here and across North America.”Golumbia has lived in Calgary and Canmore for 45 years and was a carpenter and contractor before joining the HouseMaster system as an owner in 1994. He is the regional manager of the HouseMaster Calgary team and is trained and certified by NIBI. He is also a licensed Registered Home Inspector (RHI) with CAHPI National; a Professional Home Inspector with APHIS Alberta; a Certified Level 1 Thermographer; and an ESA Certified Mold Inspector. He achieved Canadian National Certification in 2008.HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn and the corporate team hosted the conference and event, honoring the success of franchise owners over the past year and celebrating their lasting impact on the home inspection industry. Many of the HouseMaster owners that serve over 325 locations across the United States and Canada gathered in Colorado for the annual gathering.This was a very special conference for the HouseMaster family as the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary of franchising this year. HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand since 2009.“Every year we take advantage of this opportunity to recognize HouseMaster’s top performers — owners who take a great deal of pride in mastering their business through our system,” Kuhn said. “We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Richard and his family. It is owners like Richard who make us such a close and special franchise community.”To connect with Golumbia directly, call (587) 807-0755 or email housemaster@telus.net.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



