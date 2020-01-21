CountingWorks PRO Announces the 2019 TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals & CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts

As tax laws shift and the world evolves toward cloud-based accounting services, more individuals and business owners are seeking help from qualified pros

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CountingWorks PRO, connecting individuals and small business owners with top tax and accounting professionals via its TaxBuzzand CountingWorksmarketplaces, today released their 5th annual TaxBuzz list of top tax professionals and 2nd annual CountingWorks list of top cloud accounting experts. The TaxBuzz list includes 100 highly-rated independent tax professionals around the country, while the CountingWorks list showcases 100 accounting providers who operate outstanding cloud-based practices.“There is a reason tax and accounting professionals are rated as the most trusted advisors in multiple surveys. With added complexity in the tax code and demands on business owners in day-to-day operations, it is critical people find the most qualified partners,” said Lee Reams II, CEO of CountingWorks PRO. He continued, “The professionals on our top 100 lists have consistently demonstrated their value through expert advice and responsive service. When choosing any service provider, it is hard to see who is credible and who is not. Our marketplace sites, with verified client reviews, help tell a story from the inside so that you can choose your professional with total confidence — one who can help deliver better financial outcomes. Congratulations to this year’s deserving pros.”Online reviews continue to be one of the most important criteria used to select products and services, including services from local professionals like tax pros and accountants. A 2019 survey by BrightLocal showed that 82% of consumers read online reviews for local businesses and 76% trusted online reviews as much as personal recommendations.*One of the professionals on the 2019 TaxBuzz Top 100 list, Zak Elabid, EA, NTPI, CTRS, noted, “With all the changes to the tax code in recent years, more taxpayers are recognizing the need to enlist professional help. DIY software options or unqualified tax preparers who haven’t been properly vetted are a major risk, but there are other options – and it’s rewarding to be recognized as one of those trustworthy tax professionals. It’s not too late to get help with your individual or business taxes for the upcoming tax season, and it’s highly recommended that you do so.”The TaxBuzz.com site includes an option called “MatchMe” which allows site visitors to provide information on the types of help needed, geographic location and other preferences. TaxBuzz then matches the taxpayer with highly-rated accountants and tax professionals based on its proprietary algorithm using factors such as review quality and quantity, TaxBuzz Verified status, services offered, industry specialties, and more. CountingWorks.com , launched in 2018, provides a marketplace for clients to find qualified cloud accounting and virtual finance help, including CPAs, virtual CFOs, bookkeepers, and other accounting professionals. Similar to TaxBuzz’s “MatchMe” feature, CountingWorks matches clients with their ideal professional based on service desired, company size, industry, accounting software, and more.Selection criteria for the TaxBuzz and CountingWorks Top 100 lists included the number and quality of five-star reviews received on each site during the 2019 calendar year. Professionals included on the list will be awarded with a unique badge that will be added to their TaxBuzz and CountingWorks profiles and their practice websites demonstrating this honor.“I’m thrilled to be selected as one of the Top 100 CountingWorks professionals for 2019,” said Yuliya Olaru, EA. “Reviews have played a huge role in helping our small practice grow over 300% in recent years, so we’re proud to be recognized for our high rating. Both CountingWorks and TaxBuzz have helped us connect with small business owners and individuals who have a need for our services, and we predict that the digital age will continue driving a shift in the way these clients find and interact with their chosen professionals.”To see the full list of the TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals, visit:To see the full list of the CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts, visit:With the tax season officially starting on January 27, 2020 and the individual deadline coming on April 15, 2020, taxpayers are advised to start early by visiting the TaxBuzz.com site to schedule an appointment with a qualified professional. Some of the highest-rated professionals on TaxBuzz regularly stop taking new clients early in the tax season, including various pros on this list.Additionally, the beginning of a new year is a chance to start fresh with your small business accounting and finances. There is no better time to find a top-rated cloud accounting expert, virtual CFO, CPA or accounting professional using CountingWorks.com to get off on the right foot in 2020.About TaxBuzzTaxBuzz, a service of CountingWorks PRO, connects taxpayers with top-rated tax and accounting professionals around the United States. With more than 500,000 accountants and tax professionals, millions of visitors and hundreds of thousands of connections made, TaxBuzz is the easy and fast way for small business owners and individuals to find five-star tax professionals. With its proprietary MatchMe algorithm, TaxBuzz matches users to pros based on factors such as the types of services needed, geography, and the industries and specialties of the small business (where applicable). For more information or to find a tax professional, visit www.TaxBuzz.com About CountingWorksCountingWorks, a service of CountingWorks PRO, was established to provide a marketplace for small business owners to find top-rated cloud accounting and virtual CFO help, including CPAs, EAs, and accounting professionals. Clients can search by service type, industry specialties, location, and more. By comparing rich, in-depth profiles and showcasing background-screened professionals and verified client reviews, business owners can be confident that they will discover the accounting pro that best meets their needs. For more information or to find a cloud accounting professional, visit www.CountingWorks.com For tax or accounting practices wanting to be included in the TaxBuzz and/or CountingWorks marketplaces, contact our CountingWorks PRO team at www.countingworkspro.com or call 1-800-442-2477 x3.*Source: BrightLocal Local Consumer Review Survey 2019



