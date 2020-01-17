IT Governance announces new ISO 27001 training partnership with Jisc

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber security and privacy management solutions and training courses, is delighted to announce its new ISO 27001 training partnership with Jisc, the not-for-profit membership organisation that provides digital solutions for UK education and research.

This strategic partnership is designed to provide Jisc members with access to more than 20 online and in-house ISO 27001 Foundation and Lead Implementer training courses over the next 12 months. ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security management that helps organisations manage their information security processes in line with international best practice.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Having led ISO 27001 implementations since the inception of the Standard, IT Governance is one of the global authorities on ISO 27001, with more than 7,000 information security professionals around the world that attended our ISO 27001 training courses.

“This partnership encourages Jisc members to take responsibility for their data governance practices, understand the need for information security and ISO 27001, and get practical guidance from leading industry experts on implementing controls, procedures and processes to reduce the level of risk within their organisation.”

IT Governance’s ISO 27001 Foundation and Lead Implementer training courses are designed to help information security professionals get a baseline-level understanding of the Standard and its application as well as the knowledge and practical guidance to implement an ISO 27001-compliant information security management system (ISMS). The first full-day ISO 27001 Foundation training course will be held at the Jisc London office in London on the 2 April 2020.

John Chapman, head of Jisc’s security operations centre, said: “Jisc members are responsible for a huge amount of data, and keeping it safe is a top priority. To this end, we encourage and help them to continually review and update their security policies and procedures, which include working towards security standards such as ISO 27001.

“Achieving this certification is a goal that requires considerable resources and commitment. IT Governance will provide training for Jisc members working towards ISO 27001, and we are delighted to partner with them again.”

IT Governance is responsible for the world’s first accredited ISO 27001 training programme, which offers a learning path with courses from foundation through to advanced level. All courses offer participants the opportunity to enhance their career development by attaining industry-standard qualifications awarded by IBITGQ.

To find out more about IT Governance’s ISO 27001 training courses, please visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

NOTES TO EDITORS

IT Governance Ltd is a leading single-source provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, with a special focus on cybersecurity and ISO 27001, the PCI DSS and data protection. IT Governance is committed to helping organisations protect themselves and their customers from the perpetually evolving range of cyber threats and information security risks. IT Governance’s deep industry expertise and pragmatic approach helps organisations improve their defences and make key strategic decisions that benefit the entire business. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. www.itgovernance.co.uk.



