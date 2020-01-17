WD-HAN: Past to Present to Future With New Single, Icarus

WD-HAN Icarus Art WD-HAN WD-HAN Live

Icarus is the perfect new-decade resolution to challenge the heights and reach for the sun, no matter what.

When in full swing, Icarus is a monster of a track full of rhythmic sultry Blues, yet those bluesy licks come with plenty of bite.” — Amelia, A&R Factory

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summertime Star Sign in November, saying goodbye to the past in haunting lyrics and deep, deep harmonics. Spaceman in December, disdaining the present in sharp angry rhythm. Now in January, Icarus, proclaiming the future in a driving, rocking, invincible message: no one can stop you. WD-HAN closed out one decade and opened the next with a triumvirate of songs celebrating life, all of it. Life isn’t always easy, but it’s yours to make better, and WD-HAN is right there with you through it all.Versatile and creative lead guitar Cal, super-talented drummer Lea, and gritty-smooth singer Spencer meld almost-psychic synergy into original songs that dig into the heart and don’t let go.Icarus is the perfect new-decade resolution to challenge the heights and reach for the sun, no matter what. They don’t get it? They don’t get you? Doesn’t matter. You’re the one flying. Starting the year at the Springboard West Festival in their California debut, WD-HAN has plans for tours in various parts of the US in 2020, while releasing a new song every 4-6 weeks. This is their year, their decade, and they want it to be your decade also.“With a prelude offering reminiscences to Daughter, the sudden switch to anthemic Alt Rock in Icarus will have you on the edge of your proverbial seat. When in full swing, Icarus is a monster of a track full of rhythmic sultry Blues, yet those bluesy licks come with plenty of bite.” - Amelia Vandergast, A&R Factory Blog “The energy is raw, tight and heavy crafting a young fresh new sound.” Mel, Foolish Dreams Music Blog Listen to Icarus here: https://ffm.to/icaruswdhan All press inquiries or for Media please contact: Marjorye Henry - marjorye@wdhan.comCONNECT WITH WD-HAN:Website: www.wdhan.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/wdhanmusic Instagram: www.instagram.com/wdhanband Twitter: https://twitter.com/wdhan



