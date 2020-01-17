Baker Hughes Recognized As The First Golf Sponsor For The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference

The Baker Hughes team plans to showcase their HPump™️ surface pumping system during the Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference in Dallas May 26-28, 2020.

On May 27-28, 2020, a series of highly respected speakers will take center stage to address the most important market trends in water midstream at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.” — Peter Cook

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield Water Connection, the leading business conference platform devoted to the full-cycle oilfield water marketplace, announced that Baker Hughes has signed up as the first Golf Sponsor for the Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference being held at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas May 26-28, 2020.

“The Baker Hughes HPump™️ surface pumping system is a critical equipment component in modern oilfield water infrastructure,” said Peter Cook, Managing Partner of Oilfield Water Connection and an organizer of the event. “This Baker Hughes technology has become increasingly demanded as produced water systems evolve, integrate, and expand. We are excited that the Baker Hughes team will be highly visible during Oilfield Water Markets 2020 to showcase their cutting-edge technology.”

The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference will be the largest event ever held that focuses entirely on the marketplace issues facing business people (customers, vendors and investors) in full-cycle oilfield water management. Over 300 attendees are anticipated, bringing together senior executives and investors in E&P, water midstream, oilfield services, logistics, private equity, and various support services related to issues including technology, equipment, and public relations.

On May 26, 2020, the day prior to the main conference, attendees have the option of experiencing a golf outing at the Cowboys Golf Club located just minutes from the conference venue. Golf sponsors receive many benefits including a golf foursome, logo on hats, golf balls, towels and drink tickets as well as exhibit space, registrations for clients, and other recognition at the main event. The golf outing will provide an excellent networking experience for investors, vendors and clients to build relationships and make deals on a world-class resort golf property.

Over the following two days, May 27 and 28, a series of highly respected speakers will take center stage to address the most important market trends in water midstream at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. The Gaylord is set on Grapevine Lake, featuring an atrium with 5 acres of gardens less than 5 minutes from The Cowboys Golf Club and 10 minutes from DFW Airport.

With this sponsorship from Baker Hughes, only three Golf Sponsorships are still available. There are plenty of other ways to get involved too, which interested parties can view and reserve online at https://oilfieldwater.com/2020-oilfield-water-markets-sponsorships/

About Baker Hughes HPump™️ Surface Pumping Systems:

Baker Hughes has the largest installed base of surface pumping units worldwide, including the Permian Basin. The company is the only manufacturer with a dedicated Hpump™ engineering team. Their process involves pre-construction analyzation of metallurgy, fluid properties and water analysis, 21-point customer witness testing, in-house failure analysis, and teardown support staff. The Permian Hpump™ team has on-hand inventory up to 800hp for SWD’s.

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of oilfield water management. We deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, midstream, and service executives as well as oilfield water industry investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com.

For Baker Hughes HPump™️ Inquiries Contact:

Matt Walls

(918) 200-8625

Matthew.Walls@bakerhughes.com

For Conference Inquiries Contact:

Peter Cook

(817) 918-3347

pete@oilfieldwater.com

The Oilfield Water Connection Conference Experience



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.