Water Midstream Private Company Power Hour Announced For The November 2nd Oilfield Water Conference In Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There will be a unique and innovative session for attendees to look forward to at the 5th Annual Oilfield Water Industry Update Conference happening at the Houstonian Hotel on November 2, 2023.

During our new Water Midstream Private Company “Power Hour,” top executives from 6 leading private water midstream firms will take the stage for 10 minutes each during the hour-long session, sharing updates on their company’s operations, outlook, value, and growth initiatives.

Think of these presentations like the prepared remarks portion of public company earnings calls, but even better because in just one hour you’ll learn about six of the industry’s top water movers who otherwise wouldn’t talk publicly about their platform.

We are very pleased that these highly regarded executives have accepted our invitation to participate in the Power Hour so far:

- Jim Summers, CEO, H2O Water Midstream

- Steven Jones, Co-CEO & CFO, WaterBridge Resources

- Kevin Lafferty, CEO, Lagoon Water Midstream

- Zach Neal, Executive Vice President, Pilot Water Solutions

- Matt Gabriel, CEO, XRI

“Private produced water companies play an essential role in creating flow assurance in tight oil plays, as there are only a couple of public equities in water midstream today,” said Joseph Triepke and Pete Cook, Managing Partners at Oilfield Water Connection. “The November 2nd Power Hour will showcase and illuminate privately-held brands and infrastructure platforms that otherwise tend to fly under the radar, invaluable content for all event attendees especially investors, E&P operators, and business people.”

The presenters for this session all lead companies that have grown tremendously in recent years. They are all creating value for their customers, but they tend to be less visible in the market since they don't have the same reporting requirements as their public peers. Their business updates will give conference delegates a chance to get to know what they've built and where they are going.

This first-of-a-kind Power Hour session will be a major attraction on the event’s strong agenda which focuses on the 2024 produced water business outlook – highlighting the key trends and issues that will drive risk and opportunity in the future.

A full preliminary agenda will be posted later this month to the conference website, where early bird registration is open now through September 30th.

Special thanks to the early sponsors who will be visible at the event including:

- WaterBridge Resources (Ranch Water Reception Sponsor)

- XRI (Lanyard Sponsor)

- Renovo Resources (Coffee Sponsor)

- CORE Linepipe (Case Study Sponsor)

- CDX Energy Services (Notebook Sponsor)

- B3 Insight (Exhibitor)

- True Clear Water Solutions (Exhibitor)

- Wanner Engineering (Exhibitor)

There are still opportunities to sponsor, speak and register for this event. To learn more please visit the conference website or reach out to the organizers at the contact info below.

https://oilfieldwater.com/owupdate5/

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of the oilfield water management industry. We deliver a dedicated forum to senior managers, C-level leaders, and investors in E&P, water midstream, and oilfield / water services. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry business people. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com/ or contact: Pete Cook | 817.678.8795 | pete@oilfieldwater.com