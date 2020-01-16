USMC Warfighting Lab to give updates on Modular, Interoperable Robotic Systems at Military RAS 2020

Military RAS 2020

SMi Reports: The US Marine Corps Warfighting Lab will be presenting an exclusive briefing at this years Military RAS Conference in London, this April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Conference, taking place on the 1st-2nd April 2020 in London, will give delegates an excellent opportunity to meet and network with leading OEMs and international militaries currently procuring RAS to enhance combat effectiveness.For those who would like to attend, there is a £200 early bird discount for bookings made by 31st January 2020. Register online at: http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/armscomeinpr4 At the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, officials are grappling with an evolving threat environment that requires the development of cutting-edge capabilities to keep pace with adversaries, said Jeff Tomczak, the lab’s deputy director for science and technology.The lab is currently working on a ground system known as the expeditionary modular autonomous vehicle, or EMAV, as well as working alongside the Army to develop a tactical robotic controller, or TRC, that allows an operator to employ multiple robots with one system. Additionally, they are investing in robots for its explosive ordnance disposal community using platforms — also known as FirstLook systems — built by FLIR Systems. *With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to have the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to brief for Military RAS 2020 , as well Gold Sponsor FLIR Systems giving updates on their latest robotic autonomous systems.Captain Evan Inglett, Ground Combat Branch Head and Staff Sergeant Matt Foglesong, Robotics and Autonomy Branch Head from the US Marine Corps Warfighting Lab will present ‘United States Marine Corps: Robotics in Support of the Warfighter’, discussing:• Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV): Standards based multi-purpose Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)• Robotic Autonomous Systems Command and Control (RASC2): decentralized multi-UxS manager• Warrior Performance Program (WPP): leveraging emerging technologies and integrating them into individual combat equipment• Robotic Vehicle Modular Payloads (RVM-P): Integrating payloads onboard Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle (EMAV)The updated brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/armscomeinpr4 The event has seen a surge of delegates from some of the market-leading decision makers and industry pioneers. Recent registrations include: DSTL and DE&S – UK MoD, The Southwest Research Institute Bioengineering Department, Rheinmetall Canada Inc., Estonian Defence Forces, United States Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, Pearson Engineering Ltd and many more.Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems1st-2nd April 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: FLIRSponsored by: Elmo Motion Control, Lockheed Martin & QinetiQFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



