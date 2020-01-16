Leonardo signs up as Gold Sponsor for Border Security 2020
SMi Reports: Leonardo joins Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) as Gold Sponsor for the Border Security Conference, which is to be held in Rome, ItalyROME, ITALY, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce that Leonardo will be exhibiting and speaking at Border Security 2020. The conference, which will convene in Rome on the 11th and 12th February, will bring together international industry professionals and government officials to explore border security implementation, technological solutions and effective policing strategies.
Leonardo has a world recognized expertise in surveillance, detection and information solutions to protect and secure harbours, airports, land and sea borders leveraging latest generation radar, electro-optics and secure communications and are a world player in Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space, developing advanced components to fully integrated systems and platforms.
With just 4 weeks to go, places are increasingly limited - interested parties should register soon at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr7
Alongside Leonardo, the event boasts a variety of speakers consisting of government officials and industry leaders:
• Mr John Vine, Former Chief Inspector of Borders, Borders & Immigration
• Rear Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Italian Navy General, Italian Navy
• Mr Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, Department of Homeland Security
• Mr Jason R. Thompson, Assistant Chief, United States Border Patrol HQ, Enforcement Systems Branch-Biometrics, Department of Homeland Security
• Ms Keri Phoenix, Manager Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport Authority
• Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security
• Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa
• Mr Cristian Fanelli, AIRCOP Law Enforcement Analyst, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
• Vice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Pereira, PRT Maritime Authority Director-general / Commandant, PRT Maritime Police, Portuguese Navy
• Captain (Navy) Luigi Ciani, Chief of the C2, Integration and Maritime Surveillance Systems Office, Italian Navy
• Mr Rocco Messina, Head of the Border Security and Management Unit, United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism
• Superintendent Patrik Engstrom, Head of Section, Swedish Police Authority
• And many more
Returning for its 13th year, Border Security 2020 will provide an excellent opportunity to meet and network with key industry stakeholders, as well as discuss the latest developments in the field of cross border security and countering threats.
Running alongside the Border Security conference will be a workshop on Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security. Led by Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT, The University of Reading, on 10th February 2020.
The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr7
-- END –
Border Security Conference
Rome, Italy
11th – 12th February 2020
Gold Sponsors: Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Leonardo
Sponsors: Bartington Instruments, Susteen, Vision-Box
Should you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Shannon Cargan
SMi Group
+44 20 7827 6138
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.