Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma Featured on RIS Media

RIS media’s Real Estate Magazine just issued their 2020 influencers, trendsetters and trailblazers edition of Who’s Who in Real Estate, with California’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed’s CEO highlighted for his remarkable accomplishments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their dynamic, high-energy, inspirational CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma have built a reputation in California for being honest, hard-working and extremely ethical at all times. While building a tremendously successful real estate office using cutting edge strategies and methods. In very exciting news, these accomplishments have been recognized by a very prestigious outlet – RIS Media. RIS Media recently featured Rudy is a glowing profile in their “2020 Real Estate Newsmakers” feature, something sure to raise interest in Your Home Sold Guaranteed even further.

“This is amazing and something I am very proud of,” remarked Rudy. “RIS Media is something we all respect here at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty so it means a lot to be recognized by those we hold in high regard.”

Rudy continued, “We Exist to Support, Empower, Equip, Inspire and Serve Real Estate Agents in Growing a Sales Team Business of Influence, Significance and Purpose!”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helps clients buy and sell real estate in Southern California. Both residential and commercial real estate are covered.

For more information be sure to call 626-789-0159 or visit online at http://YourHomeSoldGuaranteedInc.com



