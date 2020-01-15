PRELIMINARY SURVEY RESULTS SHOW NONPROFITS PRIORITIZING CULTURE & ENGAGEMENT IN 2020
New Nonprofit Survey Data Reveals Current Talent Management Practices
“Studies continue to confirm the benefits of a healthy, engaged culture. These preliminary results tell us that nonprofits are taking proactive steps in this key area of talent management. Engaged employees are proven to continuously outperform those who are disengaged. All-around, this is a promising development.” said Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR President and CEO
Results from the survey will be shared with the public February 2020. Press seeking interviews regarding survey data and findings may email Senior Director for Client Marketing and Strategic Communication, Atokatha Ashmond Brew at abrew@nonprofithr.com.
About Nonprofit HR
Nonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of social impact organizations. Since 2000, our staff of credentialed experts have advanced the impact of some of the world’s most influential brands in the sector. We focus our efforts on project-based human resources consulting, HR outsourcing, talent acquisition, executive search, knowledge, and research, all with the objective of strengthening the people management capacity of the workforce.
###
Atokatha Ashmond Brew
Nonprofit HR
+1 2022477451
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.