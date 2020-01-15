PRELIMINARY SURVEY RESULTS SHOW NONPROFITS PRIORITIZING CULTURE & ENGAGEMENT IN 2020

New Nonprofit Survey Data Reveals Current Talent Management Practices

These preliminary results tell us that nonprofits are taking proactive steps in this key area of talent management... All-around, this is a promising development.” — Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR President and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES , January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 85% of Nonprofit Talent Management Priorities survey respondents indicate that their nonprofit is prioritizing culture and engagement in 2020. Respondents, including nonprofits based in the United States and Canada, indicate their organizations are tackling multiple practices as it relates to culture and engagement. Leading priorities identified include assessing organizational culture; developing an employee retention/engagement strategy, programs and/or initiatives; and implementing an employee retention/engagement strategy, programs and/or initiatives. The survey, conducted annually, assesses what nonprofit organizations are focused on regarding their people. It also captures sector-wide challenges in attracting, developing and retaining staff, among other HR practices. Hundreds of organizations have contributed to this survey in the past.“Studies continue to confirm the benefits of a healthy, engaged culture. These preliminary results tell us that nonprofits are taking proactive steps in this key area of talent management. Engaged employees are proven to continuously outperform those who are disengaged. All-around, this is a promising development.” said Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR President and CEOResults from the survey will be shared with the public February 2020. Press seeking interviews regarding survey data and findings may email Senior Director for Client Marketing and Strategic Communication, Atokatha Ashmond Brew at abrew@nonprofithr.com.About Nonprofit HRNonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of social impact organizations. Since 2000, our staff of credentialed experts have advanced the impact of some of the world’s most influential brands in the sector. We focus our efforts on project-based human resources consulting, HR outsourcing, talent acquisition, executive search, knowledge, and research, all with the objective of strengthening the people management capacity of the workforce.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.