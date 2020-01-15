Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Law Firm Expands Focus to Media & Entertainment Industries

The team designs and supports legal frameworks for digital and conventional media content and related asset development, creation, production, and exploitation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig recently expanded their focus into Media and Entertainment. As a leading firm in Intellectual Property law, it was a natural fit for Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to extend its arm into Media & Entertainment related industries.

“Intellectual property (IP) law and Media/Entertainment are inseparable,” explains Kurt R. Klaus, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and Media/Entertainment lead. “Without proprietary rights provided by IP law, media and entertainment would be much less robust.”

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig uses a proactive approach to identify and implement collaborative and often cross-functional solutions and risk mitigation options in the media and entertainment space. The team designs and supports contracts and legal frameworks for digital and conventional media content and related asset development, creation, production, and exploitation. Given its extensive Intellectual Property Law history, DBL is also fully equipped to represent clients in related litigation.

Klaus, who leads the DBL team, was formerly the Director, Business and Legal Affairs at 21st Century FOX/National Geographic Channels and, while in private practice, has been legal counsel to top world brand social media clients, television networks, independent producers, production companies, musicians, music composers, recording studios, and media entrepreneurs on a wide variety of matters.

Experienced attorney’s in the Media and Entertainment industry, like Klaus, combined with Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s expertise in Intellectual Property and Privacy law uniquely positions Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig to provide top-quality services to their clients looking for legal assistance in these industries.

Thomas Dunlap, a founding partner of Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig, states “As lawyers who are more than just lawyers, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s lawyers are uniquely positioned in the film, music, and entertainment industry. In addition to being included in the Hollywood Reporter’s past Power 100 Lawyers in Hollywood, and filing more successful copyright cases for music, film and entertainment clients than any other firm in the United States, our lawyers include former studio directors, producers, former television directors, and television and studio actors. We are where experience meets the law.”

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, their areas of expertise, and their philanthropic efforts, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.

###

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennet & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 75 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services, but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.