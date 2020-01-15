Argus to promote fertilizer use efficiency in Africa

Driving fertilizer use efficiency and improving access to fertilizers in Africa

Industry set to gather at Africa’s biggest fertilizer trade conference next month

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global energy and commodity price-reporting agency Argus will host the 11th annual Argus Africa Fertilizer conference at The Westin Cape Town South Africa, on 19-21 February 2020.The conference is widely recognised as the leading fertilizer trade event in the region, regularly attracting over 400 attendees representing 150+ companies from across the fertilizer supply chain.This year’s agenda focuses on:•Supporting the fertilizer value chain to improve agricultural productivity and economic growth in the region•The movement towards customised fertilizers for smallholders in Africa•Agricultural transformation developments and strategies for ensuring value chain efficiency across the region•Supporting small scale farmers with their fertilizer usage in Sub-Saharan Africa•Strategies for improving the African supply chain: From production to the farmerA new addition to this year’s conference is the Africa Finance Forum taking place on Wednesday 19 February. The African Development Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa will be assessing the varying finance options available to the agricultural sector in Africa and sharing ideas for connecting the private and public sectors to improve value chain efficiency for fertilizer use and distribution across the region.In addition to an exhibition showcasing innovative products and services, Africa will feature a comprehensive three-day agenda, welcoming over 25+ leading-industry figures, including:•H.E. Josefa Sacko, Commissioner, Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union•Mahamadou Nassirou Ba, Economic Affairs Officer - Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Division, United Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)•Karim Lotfi Senhadji, CEO, OCP Africa•Robson Mutandi, Country Director, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)•Edward Mabaya, Manager of Agribusiness Development, African Development Bank•Dr Pieter Haumann, Chief Executive Officer, FERTASAOCP, Ma'aden, Sabic, ICL Fertilizers, Transcom, Evergrow, Omnia, ETG Agri Inputs, Ab Etiproducts Oy, ABSA, Acron, African Development Bank, Agrifert Liven, AGROMATE, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Ameropa, Arab Fertilizers & Chemicals, Arab Potash Company, Arkema-ArrMaz, BACONCO , Bagtech International, Beira Logistics Terminals, Belarusian Potash Company, Carmeuse Trade & Services South Africa, Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, Chemplex Corporation, CIRAD - Agricultural Research for Development, Compass Minerals, Crown Champion International, Dangote Fertilizer, Development Gateway, EKOPLON, El Nasr Company For Intermediate Chemicals, EMT Blending and Bagging, Esar Chem, Eti Maden, EuroChem, Experse, Fepsan, Fertagrica, Fertasa, Fertial, Fertiberia, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Fogla Corp, Gambarotta Gschwendt, Gavilon, Handan Shengsong, Helwan Fertilizers, ICL Fertilizers, IFC/ Worldbank, IFDC, IMGS - Bagging and Logistics, INCRO:SA, Indorama Fertilizers, Industrial Commodities Holdings, INKABOR SAC, International Raw Materials, K+S KALI, Keytrade Africa, Kimleigh Chemicals, Koch Agronomic Services, Kore Potash, Liaocheng Meisi New Materials Technology, Mozambican Platform for Promotion of Fertilizer Use (AMOFERT), Nectar Group, Nitron Group, OCI Nitrogen, Omnia Fertilizer, One Acre Fund, Polyserve Group, Saftco, Samsung C&T Corporation, SAVANA, Shanghai Bestwin Petrochemicals, SOLEVO, Southern Star Shipping, SP Packaging, SQM, Stamicarbon, Sulphur Mills, Sun International, Tessenderlo Group, Toguna Agro Industries, Topic, Transcom, Ube Corporation Europe, Unifert, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Uralchem, Uralkali, Vallis Group, Verbrugge Terminals, Vertiqal, Xinyangfeng Agricultural Technology, Yara, Yunnan Yingfu Trading and ZFC Limited are a sample of attending companies who have registered their place.Argus Africa Fertilizer is sponsored by OCP Africa, Sabic, Ma’aden, ICL Fertilizers, Transcom, Evergrow, Omnia and ETG.The conference is also supported by the West Africa Fertilizer Association (WAFA), Fertilizer Association of South Africa (FERTASA),International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC)and AfricaFertilizer.org.For more information, please visit: www.argusmedia.com/fertilizer-africa About Argus Media:Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. 