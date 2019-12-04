Industry to gather at Latin America’s biggest fertilizer networking event

The biggest fertilizer networking event in Latin America

Doors open next month to the 31st annual Fertilizer Latino Americano (FLA) conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global energy and commodity price-reporting agency Argus, in conjunction with CRU, will host the 31st annual Fertilizer Latino Americano FLA ) conference in São Paulo, Brazil, on 20-21 January 2020.The industry’s longest established conference is widely recognised as the biggest fertilizer networking event in Latin America, regularly gathering over 700 professionals and senior industry specialists from across the globe.Brazil accounts for 64pc of Latin America’s consumption, providing an ideal location for those involved in the region’s fertilizers supply chain to meet and do business.In addition to an exhibition showcasing innovative products and services, FLA will feature a comprehensive three-day agenda, welcoming over 40 leading-industry figures, including:• Marcelo Fernandes Guimaraes, Director, Department of Risk Management, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply of Brazil• Prof. Ismail Cakmak, Researcher, Sabanci University• Corrine Ricard, Senior Vice-President, Commercial, Mosaic• José de Sousa, Program Manager – Supply, International Fertilizer Association• Guilherme Filho, Director of Agricultural Policies and Information, Conab• Alberto Rodríguez, Chief Executive, FertieuropaAgenda highlights include sessions on micronutrients in Latin America, an outlook on market dynamics for biostimulants, case studies on Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay, and insights into the use of added-value fertilizer products, including enhanced efficiency fertilizers, slow and controlled-release fertilizers and biofertilizers.Attending companies include:ABIOVE | Abisolo | Acron USA | Actagro | ADOB | Agaleus Medioambiente & Energia | Agrefert.AR | Agrifert Liven International | Agrinos | Agrofertrans | Agrogestion Vitra | Agronomic Institute of Campinas | Algaia | Allied Harvest Company | AMA Brasil | Ameropa | Aminochem Fertilizers | Anthem Bank & Trust | Applied Chemical Technology | Arab Potash Company | Arkema-ArrMaz | ArrMaz do Brasil | BB Representações | BBAgro Global | Belarusian Potash | Blue Star Company | Borax Argentina | Bradley Pulverizer | Bunge | C.I Acepalma | Canpotex | Celeres | CF Industries | Chemsafe | Chengdu Rocca | CIAMSA | CIBRA | Comercializadora el Sacrificio | Compo Expert | Conab | Disan Agro | Doyle Equipment Manufacturing | Elixir Zorka | Equilibra Peru | ESALQ/USP | EuroChem | Experse | Federal University of Parana | Fertiberia | Fertilizantes de Centro America (Grupo Cadelga) | Fertipar Fertilizantes do Paraná | Fitco International | Fritz Egger | Gat Peru SAC | Gavilon Fertilizer | GF Trading | Global Value Sales SRL | Haifa | Haldor Topsoe | Heliopotasse | Hinove Agrociencia | IAC | ICL Fertilizers | Incofe | Indagro | Indorama | Innovak Global | International Fertilizer Association | Intl FCStone | Intrepid Potash | Itafos | JCS Apatit | JET | JM Fertilizer | K+S Kali | Kao do Brasil Representação Comercial | Keytrade | Kincannon & Reed | Koch Agronomic Services | Logibras Logística Multimodal | Lushbury Fertilizer | Manttra | Manuchar | Macrosector | Marrone Bio innovations | Midgulf International | Mineração Morro Verde | Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply of Brazil | Mitsui | Mosaic | Navitrade Agencia Maritima | NCIC El Naser Co. for Intermediate Chemicals | Nitron Group | NPCT | Nueva Seas | Nutrien | Oceana Minerais Marinhos | Oceanway | Orekema | Paranapanema | Perez Y Cardona | Phosagro Americas | PJSC PhosAgro | Polyserve | Porto Representação e Consultoria | Premier Magnesia/AMI Trading and Distribution | Proquimac | Quiaasa | Raintrade Petrokimya ve Dış Ticaret | Rio Claro | Rio Tinto/ US Borax | Rocha Terminais Portuários e Logística | Saftco | Samsung C&T | Shanghai Bestwin Petrochemicals | Shell Sulphur | Shifang Anda Chemicals | Silvano Abreu Consultoria Agronomica | SIA Uralchem Trading | SLC Agrícola SA | Solos e Nutrição de Plantas | SQM Comercial de México | Stamicarbon BV | Sunshine Share | Sustentap | Swiss Singapore Overseas Enterprises | Tec-Fertil | Tiger Sul Products | Timab Magnesium | Timac Agro | Topic International Commerce | Tradebor Marketing | Trammo | Uralkali Trading SIA | US Borax / Rio Tinto | Verde Fertilizantes | Vigna Brasil | WeGrow | Zinc Nacional | and moreThe Fertilizer Latino Americano conference is produced in collaboration with CRU and will take place on 20-22 January at the Renaissance Hotel in São Paulo, Brazil.FLA is sponsored by Sabic, ICL, Indorama, Koch Agronomic Services, Ma’aden and Actagro.Further information is available online at www.argusmedia.com/fla About Argus MediaArgus is an independent media organisation with 1,000 staff. 