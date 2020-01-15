Thomas E. Clark, Jr. Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Leading ERISA Law Firm

The Wagner Law Group Thomas E. Clark, Jr,. Partner and COO Marcia Wagner, Founder and Managing DIrector of The Wagner Law Group

Thomas E. Clark, Jr., a renowned ERISA attorney, has been appointed as COO of the country's leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, The Wagner Law Group.



BOSTON, MA, USA, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, today announced that partner, Thomas E. Clark, Jr. has been appointed as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Clark is a widely renowned ERISA and employee benefits attorney and has led The Wagner Law Group’s successful St. Louis office for the past five years. In his new role as the firm’s COO, a position created to complement the firm’s steady growth, Mr. Clark will work closely with Ms. Wagner as a senior leader of the firm. Mr. Clark, who anticipates relocating to the firm’s Boston headquarters in the next few years, will be responsible for overseeing certain day-to-day operations, as well as researching and implementing key innovations designed to ensure the firm’s continued growth and prosperity. “Marcia has created a special environment that allows us to provide the highest level of advice to our clients, while working with colleagues who are second to none in terms of their knowledge and skill. This is an exciting opportunity for me to uniquely contribute to the continued success and growth of the firm,” says Clark.“Almost 25 years ago, I started this firm with just myself and a vision. With approximately 60 employees in 10 offices around the country, and thousands of clients helped, we are really just getting started. Tom has proven his commitment to the firm in the five years he has been here. By elevating him to this newly created leadership role, he will have the opportunity to further his support of the firm’s employees and clients,” says Ms. Wagner.The Wagner Law Group continues to be a destination for highly skilled attorneys looking for a more congenial and supportive place to practice. In 2019, the firm opened its 10th office in San Diego and expects to continue its expansion in the years ahead. “We’ve worked hard to create an environment where attorneys have all the ingredients they need to be successful,” says Wagner.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 34 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and are continually named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



