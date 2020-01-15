WORLD'S FIRST BIOFUEL SCALE CONTINUOUS FLOW REACTOR FOR BIOREFINERIES AND BIOCHEMICALS

PRODUCE HIGH VALUE BIOCHEMICALS AT INVESTOR FRIENDLY COST EFFECTIVE CAPEX

LONDON, 020 7401 4247, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sainc BioPower™, the technology operating brand of Sainc Energy, has launched the world's first biofuel scale continuous flow reactor for 2G biorefineries. The main module is designed for pretreatment of biomass leading to fractionation into cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin.Through marginal backend modification it can be very effectively and very profitably deployed for downstream depolymerisation of lignin and conversion of sugars to biochemicals and fuels.Sainc Energy is collaborating with Vertoro to use their technology to produce Crude Lignin Oil at their developing biorefinery in Andalucia, South of Spain.SaincFlo™ is designed to deliver a plant that would produce the final products profitably for a 25-50,000 tons biomassfeedstock of multiple types. This plant could be structured around a payback period of 3-5 years. The plant capex until production of final products, other than the infrastructure, would be of the order of €25 million. For a larger 160,000 tons plant, economies of scale will result in a capex multiplier of less than 4.Sainc BioPower™ offers to deliver a turnkey project to include equipment and technology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.