Craftsmanship that Bring Memories at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

This story about Sili provides the perfect example of our Ladies and Gentlemen going the extra distance to help create memories of a lifetime for our guests.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, guest experience is the motto “Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen,” a sentiment which underpins a stay at the resort from start to finish. While guests often experience the warm friendly smiles of the reception team, dining attendants and activities staff, there are many other associate hard at work behind the scenes who also have an important role to play in creating a memorable stay for guests.

The luxury beachfront resort recognizes the valuable contribution of all its Ladies and Gentlemen through a series of in-house awards such as ‘Wow Story’ of the month, and the ‘Five-Star Employee’ award. I Putu Siliriawan who has worked with The Ritz-Carlton, Bali since its pre-opening days in 2014 has been the winner of both awards. Sili is a room attendant and brings true dedication to his role, enjoying the opportunity to have some interaction with guests, as well as to keep their suites or villas spotless. Recently, while he was cleaning a suite, a Japanese guest wandered in, mistaking it for his own room. Sili escorted him to the correct room, and later while cleaning it decided to make his guest some unique towel art. Naming his animal creation ‘Gogo’ – he left a note in Japanese, explaining this was his room mascot so he wouldn’t get lost again. The guest was delighted. “I like to make the guests feel comfortable, and to let them know that if they have any problems during their stay they can reach out to me for help,” says Sili.



“This story about Sili provides the perfect example of our Ladies and Gentlemen going the extra distance to help create memories of a lifetime for our guests. The Balinese are renowned for their hospitality and the warmth of their welcome and we want to make sure our guests experience this, because in the end, long after they return home they will remember the kindness and the care that they found at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

