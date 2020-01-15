iSkysoft Launches FilmoraPro Video Editor for Pros and Industry Creators

iSkysoft has announced the launch of FilmoraPro, a professional video editing software for professional editors and industry creators.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSkysoft, a leading multimedia software company since 2007, has announced the launch of FilmoraPro, a professional video editing software for professional editors and industry creators.

Why Launch a Pro Version?

Filmora has a very popular standard version – the Filmora9, which is quite easy to use for new video editors. While the FilmoraPro is developed to allow more inspired storytelling, it offers endless possibilities to create highly customized and compelling content.

With FilmoraPro, video editors can integrate workflows using a new modern interface and customize workspace to make video making and media organizing more intuitive. This version offers near-perfect audio and smart tools that enhance audio quality and video performance. You can add drama, mood, high-quality visual effects as well as color grade to create soundtracks that make stories, feel, and sound amazing.

Core Features of FilmoraPro Video Editor

FilmoraPro has a number of advantages over the Filmora9. Video editing is more superior with advanced editing tools. Smart tools like animation effects, color grading, Hollywood visual effects, and interface customization make the FilmoraPro industry-standard editing software perfect for professional editors or movie makers. The software has filters, transitions, titles, color wheels, scopes, color correction, lights and flares, blur effects, and redefined custom work panels matching an editor’s needs.

Audio Editing: FilmoraPro presents better management in audio editing such as audio transitions, audio sync, noise reduction, audio multimix and audio compressor.

Effect Panel: Some of the key features that you can find in the effects panel include searching for a specific effect, controlling effects, presets, transitions

Color Grading: Options include auto correction, control settings, color wheels, scopes

Visual Effects: Special effects such as 360 video, stylize, lights, and flares.

Compared with the Filmora9, FilmoraPro also has keyframe animation, interface animation, audio sync, unlimited tracks, and full animation support. Below is a comparison between Filmora9 and

FilmoraPro Video Editor.

Besides all those advanced new features, the FilmoraPro is fully compatible with the Filmstocks- an online effect store which allows you to download royalty-free video effects, audio and stock media. This way you can create even more effective and interesting videos.

Pricing and Compatibility

FilmoraPro can be used for free with a watermark. The free version comes with all features, free updates and free tech support. For advanced features, you’ll need the payment plans.

1-Year plan : $ 89.99 per year. The plan allows users to edit videos with no Watermark

Lifetime plan : $ 149.99 one time (1 PC only). This is a one-time fee which allows users to use the FilmoraPro software for lifetime.

The software is compatible with Windows 7, 8 & 10 64 bit operating systems as well as macOS 10.13 and above computers. Users can also import images, audio, and video from any formats and export finished videos to a variety of formats including Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo, with a single click.

FilmoraPro is sold with a 30-day money-back guarantee, free lifetime updates, 100% virus/malware protection, and 24/7 one-to-one email support and live chat.

About iSkysoft

iSkysoft is a leading multimedia software company made up of enthusiastic young people with an affinity for technical computing. In 2004 a group of founders came together and devoted themselves to product R&D, brand strategy, and team collaboration.

For more info, visit the official iSkysoft website: http://www.iskysoft.com/

Customer support: http://support.iskysoft.com/contact-support/contact-support-team1.html



