2019 Christmas- iSkysoft Offers a Smart Softwre Solution for Video and Data

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSkysoft is a powerhouse of a software brand that boasts a range of software addressing the everyday computing needs of creative workers, businesspeople, and more. As of this writing, the company is having a special Christmas sale on a number of their most popular programs across Windows and Mac. If you're looking for a great video editor, a mobile phone toolkit, or a PDF editing suite, among other types of software, you may want to pay attention. This special offer is valid from Dec.13 2019 to Jan.03 2020.



Filmora Video Editor

This is one of iSkysoft's most popular programs, and for good reason. Filmora is able to put all kinds of finishing touches on any video you throw at it. This powerful video editing software can add effects and filters, superimpose graphics and text, add slick transitions between video clips, and more. It's the end-all be-all of quick and easy video editing for the modern crowd.

Filmstocks

Filmstocks is a massive and ever-growing collection of effects, stock media and footage, royalty-free music and more that you can use in your projects with no attribution and no cost, so long as you're subscribed. iSkysoft Filmstocks has built special effects packs that organize everything to group up the effects and stock media that may best fit a particular niche or project, such as Vlogging, Gaming, Wedding etc,.

Filmora Video Editor normally costs $69.99 for a lifetime license, or $159.87 for a lifetime license with a year's access to Filmstocks’ effects and stock footage library. The special Christmas deal, however, knocks that down to $59.98 with a 3-months subscription to Filmstocks, or $99.87 with a 1-year subscription to Filmstocks.

HD Video Converter

iSkysoft has one of the easiest and most feature-rich video converters out there. The company's HD video converter can change videos around to just about any format you may need. It can also crop and resize videos, upscale or compress, burn DVDs and Blue-Rays, convert videos for VR viewing, and much more.

A lifetime license for one computer normally runs $49.95, with a five-computer family license going for $124.95. The Christmas sale knocks that one-user license down with a 30% OFF.

PDFelement

PDFelement is one of the most powerful PDF creation and editing tools out there. You can add text, images, annotations, forms, and more to existing or fresh PDF files. You can also use optical character recognition（OCR） to scan in your hard-copy documents and work with them in the same way. You can even convert other document formats to PDF, and convert PDFs to other formats.

iSkysoft Toolbox

This mobile toolbox is perhaps the most relevant thing in iSkysoft's arsenal; you don't need to have an interest in making or editing videos to own a smartphone. iSkysoft's all-in-one toolbox will allow you to back up your phone's data or send it to another device, recover lost data, clear certain system errors, wipe your phone, bypass some lock screens, and even SIM unlock certain devices. There are also function-specific packages for Android and iOS.

iSkysoft’s Christmas Deal

iSkysoft's wide range of software has something for just about everybody. Whether you're a filmmaker, a Youtuber, or just a perfectly average smartphone owner, iSkysoft has something for you. Whatever iSkysoft product meets your needs, it's on deep discount right now for Christmas, so act fast!



