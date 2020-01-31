"Wedding Jitters," Jim Warren's Famous Painting, # 1 Trading Card on Warren's "Beyond Bizarre," Going on Ebay Jan 31

WEDDING JITTERS FAMOUS PAINTING BY JIM WARREN

Famous painting "Wedding Jitters" by Jim Warren goes on Ebay Jan 31. It's No. 1 on trading card deck "Beyond Bizarre," featuring Warren's bizarre paintings.

At last, up for sale on Ebay, is Jim Warren's famous original painting "Wedding Jitters," the source of the favorite non-sports trading card from "Beyond Bizarre" 90 trading card deck.” — Stan Zipperman

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the first time this surreal original oil painting "Wedding Jitters" by artist Jim Warren is offered for sale.

You may be aware of seeing the non-sports trading cards offered on Ebay. Comic Images, the trading card company, chose "Wedding Jitters" as their Number 1 card of 90 cards offered in the deck. They think that "Wedding Jitters" represented Jim Warren's imagination and often bizarre gifts for their "Jim Warren's Beyond Bizarre" first trading decks.

The original oil painting "Wedding Jitters" was purchased directly from artist Jim Warren before 1980 by the owners of the art website Art Collectors Website. It measures 36" X 24" (one of Warren's larger size paintings). In fact, this eye-catching image deserves its own wall for exhibition.

"Wedding Jitters" is being offered framed. Jim Warren said that the pants had been repaired by the artist himself from a small tear. We have discounted for this in the offered bidding price on Ebay.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.