Ebay Auction: World's # 1 Horse Painting "Running Wild," Jim Warren's Prototype for "Against the Wind" - Dec 11 at 5 am

WORLD FAMOUS RUNNING WILD PAINTING

"Against the Wind" sold 6 million LP copies since 1981, making it world's top horse image www.image.google.com. It was based on Warren painting "Running Wild."

"Running Wild," Jim Warren's iconic prototype horse painting for Bob Seger's LP "Against the Wind" Grammy winner, goes on Ebay auction event on Dec. 11 at 5 am. ITEM ID: 283704115901” — Stan Zipperman

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First and foremost, and without a doubt, "Running Wild" is the Most Famous Horse icon in the world. It is the Jim Warren surreal prototype painting for the other Jim Warren single most famous horse icon in contemporary art: Bob Seger's "Against the Wind" LP which won the 1981 Grammy Award for "Best Album Cover," and people bought more than 6,000,000 copies world-wide.

This upcoming auction is expected to be in an important Ebay luxury buying event: Dec. 11, 5 am (Pacific Standard Time).

Item ID: 283704115901

"Against the Wind's" original oil painting was owned by Bob Seger until it became a permanent possession of the art collection at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio in 2004. Time Magazine estimated that the museum attracts over 1,000,000 visitors a year.

The cover art winning painting, "Against the Wind" was painted by Warren in 1980. "Running Wild" was painted by Warren circa 1977 www.artcollectorswebsite.com, measures 14" x 24" and was purchased directly from the artist. It is one of the very first horse images Warren ever painted before going on to become one of the top horse painters in the whole world, having painted over 30 horse paintings, including many stunning groundbreaking images as "Running Wild" which has movement of running horses bursting out of a Warrenesque globe in the middle of an ocean for a new first in horse painting.

Other paintings include horses emerging from ocean waves. Furthermore, most of Warren's horse paintings had limited editions, primarily with giclee on canvas or lithographs. To view a fascinating Warren "hologram" horse painting with contemporary appeal, check out his exhilarating "Computer Games" on Art Collectors Website. www.artcollectorswebsite.com. Or view it on our video later in the press release.

Look at www.image.google.com, the world's greatest internet website with well over 10 Billion images in its database that Google officially reported publicly in 2011. One search may bring up results that shows some 200 images on average for a single Google image search.

Did you realize that Google has 5.6 Billion searches per day. That means that every day new people are discovering new paintings on a grand scale. After all, Google Images is the world's greatest art museum.

Assuming that Image Google has the same amount of images in its database that it did in its last public report in 2011 and nothing new was added, it would contain some 10,000,000,000 ( 10 billion ) images minimum. So, in other words, .01 % of 10,000,000,000 would be 100,000,000. Take .01 % of that and you get 1,000,000 ( 1 million ) images. Based on these figures, to have a painting image appear in 100 or 200 of the top painting searches Is OUTRAGEOUS. So get ready to be floored!

To be the # 1 or # 2 in the first top 10 images is TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS! This is truly all about what art investment today is all about. You can see why Google Images is quickly becoming the "new art standard" for painting values in high quality art investments.

"Running Wild" appears on www.image.google.com Horse Paintings Images lists in the TOP 10 more than 24 times: Page 1 # 1, Page 1 # 1, Page 1 # 1, Page 1 # 1, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 2, Page 1 # 3, Page 1 # 3, Page 1 # 3, Page 1 # 3, Page 1 # 4, Page 1 # 4, Page 1 # 4, Page 1 # 5, Page 1 # 6, Page 1 # 6, Page 1 # 7, Page 1 # 8, Page 1 # 8. And that's only on Page 1's Top 10. Pick yourself off the floor and continue reading.

Based on Google Images research, Jim Warren's prototype painting" "Running Wild" viewing stats are outweighing the Bob Seger LP painting image of "Against the Wind." "Running Wild" appears in Google Images at a minimum of 30 times, making Jim Warren perhaps the most established horse painter in art history. We have the actual relevant online copies of all the documentation which may be viewed on request.

Art investors should note that on Google Images searches Jim Warren often outranks some of the greatest names in art as da Vinci, Michelangelo, Van Gogh, Degas, Renoir, Monet, Manet, Turner, Picasso, Modigliani, Rembrandt, Dali, Warhol, Klimt, Gauguin and hundreds more. Google Images is getting input from billions of people viewing the internet every day, not a handful of elite experts at museums and a few auction houses. Yes, the times --- they are a-changin'.

This beautiful Warren trailblazing artwork "Running Wild," which leads the pack, should interest any of the top 10 billionaire art collectors and investors in China: Wanwan Lei & Lin Han, Qiao Zhibing, Chong hou, Wang Wei & Liu Yiqian, Lu Jun & Lu Xun, Lawrence Chu, Zhou Tong, Wang Zhongjun, Huang Yu and Zheng Hao.

A well-respected art executive, J.Tomilson Hill with Blackstone, predicts China will be opening many new art museums in the near future and they'll need strong spellbinding paintings to deck those poetic walls. A good start would be Jim Warren's One and Only "Running Wild" painting. Do your research and go with the winners.

Live your passion and be passionate about what your eyes tell you.

Remember, the Ebay Auction for "Running Wild" starts Dec. 11, 5 am. ITEM ID: 283704115901

Sexual Explosion, Re-Birth, Running Wild, Eternal Youth + Other Jim Warren Paintings Tribute



