Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Partner with Autotext.me

Auto Value Certified Service Centers, Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Centers, and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers partner with autotext.me

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper, and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers, has signed autotext.me as an approved provider for the program group’s Certified Service Center (CSC) program.

Autotext.me offers texting and digital vehicle inspection along with a variety of other integrations. The company automates text message updates on a vehicle’s repair status, such as repair details, recommendations, photos, and more. Its partnership with the Alliance will help Certified Service Centers reach customers efficiently and stay ahead of the competition.

“Texting is now a must,” said Dave Jackson, shop owner at 60 Minute Tune, an Auto Value Certified Service Center in Granada Hills, Calif. “The average response time is just a few minutes. Voicemails go unheard more than half the time, and it may be hours before an email is responded to. A program that integrates with the shops’ process and shop management is crucial.”

The new relationship not only enables a more streamlined texting system for CSCs, but offers a variety of other tools as well. Autotext.me makes it easy to track work orders, ensures quality control, enables shops to provide rewards for their most loyal customers, and offers an internal chat tool for communicating within the shop.

“Autotext.me's partnership with Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance will help minimize the fear and uncertainty often experienced by customers when it comes to car repairs,” said Chan Patel, vice president of sales and business development at autotext.me. “We're looking forward to working with this incredible, high-quality network and further enhancing the customer experience with our texting and DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) reports.”

The autotext.me partnership, which includes exclusive CSC pricing, is the newest element in the Alliance’s ever-improving Certified Service Center program.

“Quality service starts with quality communication. Quickly letting a customer know the status of their vehicle goes a long way towards building a positive auto service experience,” said Jim Holik, marketing manager for the Alliance. “We are happy to add autotext.me to our Certified Service Center program. The digital vehicle inspection tools let a customer know a few problem areas on their vehicle, but it also lets them know which areas of their car are in great shape, and that’s peace of mind worth having.”

