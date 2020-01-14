West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Press Conference on Sanctions and OFAC following Ukrainian Plane Crash in Iran

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again the criminal hands of the agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran has caused the loss of 176 innocent lives.

From the outset it was obvious that the crash of the Ukrainian plane that took off from the Tehran airport was not an accident.

It took the Islamic Republic's regime two days to concoct and prepare fake evidence while refusing to turn “the black box” to the proper officials and admitting to their downing of the plane according to them “in error”.

The question posed by the victim’s families and from other interested parties is that if the regime was worried about being retaliated against by the United States why would they not shut down the airport for a few days and hence prevent such a heinous act?

The West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and members of the Iranian/American Diaspora will be gathering together to remember the deceased and update the media about the current events inside Iran along with information on new sanctions and changes to OFAC regarding Iran.

Wednesday January 15,2019

Time:2:30PM

Museum of flying

3100 Airport Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90405

By invitation only

Press please RSVP to:

Roozbeh Farahanipour 310-500-8116

Roxanne Ganji 310-367-9617





