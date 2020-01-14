Medical uniform office fittings that actually work

Medical uniform office fittings do not have to be a headache. Scrubs Unlimited has a safe sizing guarantee to make sure you order the right fit every time.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying uniforms for a medical office always has the problem of fittings. Do the scrubs run true to size, small or large?

“That’s always a problem, especially when you are buying uniforms for an office. Scrubs are not a one-size-fits-all. People are short, tall, large, thin and everything in between. Ordering custom-made scrubs is just too expensive, so most medical offices have to accept the sizes made by the manufacturers,” said Philip Gabriel, owners of Scrubs Unlimited in LA.

Standard sizes should be standard in the uniform industry, but it is not, he said. The sizes are close, but close can be too tight or too loose depending on the person wearing the scrubs.

“Take the guesswork out of it. Our safe sizing program makes sure you get the right size. It takes the guesswork out. It takes the worry out. We take all the risk,” he said.

Pick someone in the office that is about average for the office. Now order a single set of scrubs in that person’s size. If the scrubs fit, then you know they run true to size. If they are too small by a bit, order the next size up. Too large, step the size down.

“Ir the scrubs come out the wrong size, sent them back. There is no risk to you,” Mr. Gabriel said. “You have to order one set for the safe size guarantee. Just plain scrubs, no additions, no embroidery,”

Once you determine what the correct order size is, then you anyplace orders or the whole staff.

Mr. Gabriel said this also applies to each scrubs maker. If the business wants to order scrubs from a different factory, then repeat the process.

About Scrubs Unlimited:

Scrubs Unlimited is LA’s best source of cotton lab coats and medical scrubs to provide users the ability to do their job with convenience and comfort. They offer a wide array of lab coats available for children's size, tall size, and more. In addition to providing the best quality scrubs and lab coats, Scrubs Unlimited give discount prices for customers to enjoy.

For more information, please visit www.scrubsunlimited.com. For inquiries, please call (866) 267-3079 or send an email to service@scrubsunlimited.com.



