Elevator Pitch Competition

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The How to Group - Presents “Be Better and Make Bank”.The how To Group will present “Be Better Make Bank”, taking place at The Parq vancouver (JW Marriott Hotel) on March 3rd, 2020.Every interaction at a networking event starts with an introduction to someone new and an elevator pitch. How good is yours? The next person you meet may be a potential client or strategic business partner and if you’re unable to quickly and clearly convey who you are and what you do that makes you different from everyone else, you may be losing out on a golden opportunity.Take the challenge of being better and making bank! Six brave souls will be chosen for the Elevator Pitch competition . Each contestant will get expert coaching from professionals to improve their pitch, but their overall first impression, persuasiveness skills and wardrobe. Vancouver, show us what you’ve got!“This is going to be a fun competition – with some terrific learnings for all of us” says Marc Stoiber, head judge for the competition. Stoiber, a creative director who specializes in helping individuals and teams improve their pitches and presentations, said there are common mistakes that will be surfaced in the competition. “Going from a good to great pitch is simply a matter of correcting very common missteps we ALL make.”To Apply:Send a connection request or message to Pascale Hansen on LinkedIn and in 200 words or less tell us why we should pick you.The How To Group is an educational, events-based group geared towards small to medium-sized businesses teaching “How To......” and we fill in the blank with the subject matter aimed at educating business owners about key topics that have a direct and immediate impact on their bottom line and ability to stay competitive.Tickets for this event can be purchased through EventbriteAll non-competing attendees will be able to win prizes for best business attire and will be judged on overall look. Dress to impress Vancouver!Thanks to our venue sponsor: Parq Vancouver100% of net profits will go to West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation



