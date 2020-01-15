The Amazon of investment research, Nucleus195, announces strategic partnership with leading technology company Blingby.

We see Nucleus195 as an ideal partner for Blingby to enter the financial services industry,” — Marcia Favale - Blingby CEO & Founder

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nucleus195 announces partnership with Blingby . Nucleus195 content providers now have access to Blingby Technology.Nucleus195 today announced a strategic partnership with Blingby, which uses video and live streaming interactive technology, to enhance research, investor roadshows, investor announcements, conferences, and training + education to improve decision-maker access and engagement.“Blingby technology is a product that the research space has needed for some time and combined with the Nucleus195 platform will help content providers expand their audience and enhance engagement whilst gaining analytical insight into the content and meta-content interaction,” said Scott Duxbury, Nucleus195 Co-Founder. “Since seeing the technology for the first time we envisioned how it could help not only research producers but consumers as well.”"We see Nucleus195 as an ideal partner for Blingby to enter the financial services industry,” said Marcia-Elizabeth Favale, Blingby CEO & Founder. “Market research shows a preference, given the same topic, for video over text. By 2022 video will account for over 80% of all internet-driven communication and the financial services industry is expected to account for 12.1% percent of total US digital ad spend in 2019 and 2020.”Mehdi Sunderji, Nucleus195 Co-Founder, added: “At Nucleus195, it's our goal to provide all of our clients with access to leading technology allowing them to differentiate themselves, either as content providers or consumers of research. This technology won’t be seen on our competitors’ platforms and is the type of high-quality technology that our clients deserve. As the research industry goes through changes like MiFID II and unbundling, we have recognized that all clients deserve better and with partnerships like Blingby we continue to achieve those goals.”###About Nucleus195Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com About BlingbyBlingby U.S. Patented Technology seamlessly amplifies and makes interactive digital content from video, live streaming, and audio. The Blingby technology minimizes viewer-to-content search and call to action friction through a hub of products, ideas, and experiences. Blingby succinctly and seamlessly collapses the decision making funnel, bringing brand awareness, consideration, preference, and call to action together, amplifying digital content engagement without interrupting the viewer/listener experience. The technology works cross-screen, on programmatic platforms, with QR technology, through social media and messaging, and on third party websites. Blingby proprietary data provides precise user to content analytics. Blingby's technology is not player dependent; it's plug and play and has Al functionalities.Media ContactsKadi CorreiaBlingbyAsst. Product Manager+1 212 537 4434Kadi.correia@blingby.com



