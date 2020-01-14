Family Truckster FOR SALE - Barrett Jackson Lot # 495 Actress Dana Barron, famous for playing Audrey Griswold from VACATION Film

Dana Barron who played the original Audrey Griswold Re-Unites With The Family Truckster

The wagon queen Family Truckster- you think you hate it now, wait until you drive it!"” — Ed, of Lou Glutz Motors , played by actor Eugene Levy

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audrey Griswold Heads Back To WALLEY WORLDThe Griswold Family Truckster makes a stop back in Phoenix, Arizona, complete with Aunt Edna on the roof rack. In the back seat, Audrey Griswold, originally played by Dana Barron joins us on the road trip to the Barrett Jackson Auto Auction in nearby Scottsdale. BMC received the stamp of approval from Ms. Barron and Audrey Griswold will be on hand this Wednesday, January 15, riding in the Wagon Queen as it rolls onto the auction block in search of a new road crew brave enough to chase their Walley World dreams...The 80's cult-classic movie "National Lampoon's Vacation" featured America's favorite dysfunctional family, the Griswold's - hitting the road in a 'darn fine automobile', the Wagon Queen Family Truckster, for their cross-country roadtrip adventure, culminating with a visit to Walley World (a metaphorical theme park). Bandit Movie Cars, founded by Hollywood legend, Burt Reynolds and business partner, Gene Kennedy, specializes in restoring screen gem cars, or re-creating replicas if originals can't be found. BMC built the finest replica Family Truckster on the planet, and it looks as though it was just delivered to Lou Glutz Motors for the Griswold Family delivery!The Truckster is lot #495 and will roll across the Barrett Jackson auction stage on Wednesday, January 15th, at approximately 3 PM MNT Time (5 PM Eastern). For more information on the car, the auction, and Audrey Griswold (Dana Barron) - visit banditmoviecars.com / danabarron.net / barrettjackson.com###National Lampoon’s Vacation, Walley World, Smokey and the Bandit and Universal Pictures are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective company in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.For more information, press only:PR Contact: Gene Kennedy Phone Number: 727-459-4363Email: Gene@BanditMovieCars.com Website: BanditMovieCars.com

