Burt Reynolds Final Trans Am takes its Last ride across the Auction Block at Barrett Jackson Palm Beach April 20th”

2024 PALM BEACH AUCTION – BURT REYNOLDS' 1977 PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM – NO RESERVE
“Smokey and the Bandit,” released in 1977, emerged as a symbol of American popular culture, blending action-packed comedy with the allure of the open road. Starring Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Sally Field, and Jerry Reed, the film became an instant hit, resonating deeply with audiences around the world.
At its core, "Smokey and the Bandit" is a high-octane tale of a daring cross-country race against the law. The movie plot revolves around the charismatic Bandit (Reynolds) who, along with his trusty sidekick Cledus (Reed) and his basset hound Fred, accepts a bet to smuggle Coors beer from Texas to Georgia within 28 hours, all while evading the relentless pursuit of Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason). Fueled by fast cars, witty banter, and heart-pounding action sequences – which includes an incredible scene of the Trans Am flying through the air – the film captured the spirit of rebellion and freedom cherished by many Americans.
The movie’s success transcended the confines of the silver screen, permeating various facets of pop culture. The film popularized CB radio jargon, with phrases like “Breaker, breaker” and “What’s your 20?” entering everyday conversation. The iconic black Pontiac Trans Am driven by the Bandit became an instant status symbol of coolness and adventure, sparking a surge in sales for the model and solidifying its status as an automotive icon of the era.
Burt Reynolds’ association with the Pontiac Trans Am also extended beyond the silver screen. Reynolds championed the movie’s success by leveraging his star power to endorse special edition Trans Ams that closely resembled the iconic car from the film. With Reynolds’ endorsement, these Trans Ams became highly sought-after by fans eager to own a piece of cinematic history and a piece of the Bandit. These special vehicles, often referred to as “Bandit” Trans Ams, sported black paint with gold accents, reminiscent of the vehicle driven by Reynolds’ character in the movie.
During the 2024 Palm Beach Auction, Barrett-Jackson bidders will have the opportunity to bid on Bandit's "Bandit." While the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SE, selling with No Reserve, was not used in the movie, it was however the final tagged and titled Trans Am Burt Reynolds owned prior to his passing in 2018. The black and gold Trans Am is powered by a 6.6-liter 8-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and is currently tagged and titled to Burt Reynolds himself with his famous "BAN ONE" Florida license plate, which has been authenticated by a FamilyMember of Burt Reynolds.
Since Reynolds passing, the Firebird has been cared for by his friend and business partner, Gene Kennedy. It was carefully restored by Bandit Movie Cars in Florida to Reynolds’ specifications. The result is a highly detailed car built to movie-correct condition. According to the consignor, every detail was carefully thought out and discussed with Reynolds, from the correct antenna to the proper tires from the movie. No detail was overlooked.
From popularizing CB radio jargon to immortalizing the iconic black Pontiac Trans Am, the film’s influence has undoubtedly reverberated far beyond the confines of the silver screen. As the 2024 Palm Beach Auction presents the opportunity to bid on Bandit’s “Bandit,” the legacy of “Smokey and the Bandit” lives on. With each rev of the engine and with every bid, the spirit of rebellion and freedom embodied by the film continues to captivate audiences, ensuring its place in cinematic history and pop culture for generations to come. Join us April 18-20 and register to bid on this unique vehicle today.
Gene Kennedy
