Trusted QMA Product Line Expands to Include LMR-400 Cable Options

Amphenol RF expands legacy QMA line to include configurations compatible with additional cable assembly option.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the expansion of our QMA product line to include two new connector options . These connectors are compatible with the LMR-400 cable, manufactured by Amphenol Times Microwave, and offer all of the same features and benefits of the rest of the QMA portfolio.The new connectors are available in both straight plug and jack configurations and operate at 50 ohms with a frequency range of DC to 12.4 GHz, which exceeds the maximum frequency supported by the cable of 8 GHz. These connectors feature a traditional snap-on interface for quick and easy installation and low RF leakage. QMA connectors are ideal for applications such as 5G wireless, medical and test and measurement.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



