Transaction Monitoring Software Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application Anti-Money Laundering, Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Transaction monitoring is the process of administering, reviewing, and analyzing the transaction processed on an information system or on a business application. The main function of transaction monitoring is to monitor the customer transactions, which include assessing customers’ historical as well as current information and interactions to provide a complete picture of the customer activity. This activity includes withdrawals, transfers, and deposits. It is mainly done to evaluate the overall performance of the transaction processing system. Transaction monitoring software helps banks and other financial organizations to monitor customer transactions in real-time for analyzing different risks. It measures the response time performance of each component as well as the links between any of the components. Different organizations such as development and test organizations are also using transaction monitoring during the pre-production phase for identifying different potential bottlenecks.

Increase in the digitization of payments and need for mitigating money laundering and managing KYC compliance and CTF activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in the need for identifying high risk activities by using advance analytics, need for organizations to comply with stringent regulatory agreements, and surge in the need of data protection regulations and lack of high-cost security solution within the payment network infrastructure fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of transaction monitoring and AML professionals and difficulties in managing cross-border and multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of advance technology such AI, machine learning and big data and increase in the deployment of transaction monitoring system by SMEs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The global transaction monitoring software market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. In terms of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of application, the market is categorized into anti-money laundering (AML), customer identity management, fraud detection and prevention (FDP) and compliance management. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, government & defense, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the transaction monitoring software market analysis are ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation, Fiserv Inc., FIS, Nice Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Software AG, and Thomson Reuters Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



